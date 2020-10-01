Copper Alvarez, executive director of the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, has announced her retirement, effective in December.
Alvarez made the announcement in in a mass email. Alvarez has served as executive director for 19 years for the alliance, which may be best known for its Red Stick Farmers Market and Main Street Market.
"This fall BREADA celebrates its 24th anniversary of markets and food access work," she wrote. "We have grown from a small farmers market with a community network of markets and outreach programs critical to the local food economy in 2020."
Alvarez added that "it has been a wonderful opportunity to work for many enthusiastic and supportive board members and a talented team of staff members."
The alliance's board of directors' search committee is now looking for a candidate to fill the position. For more information, visit breada.org/about-us/careers.