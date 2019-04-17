“Learn with Betty: Essential Recipes and Techniques to Become a Confident Cook” by General Mills, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 288 pages, hardcover, $25
If you’re looking for an impressive, make-ahead appetizer for your Easter Sunday dinner, consider this recipe for salmon with basil pesto from a new cookbook from the Betty Crocker test kitchens team.
And, even better, you don’t have to be an expert cook to pull it off.
The recipe is among 62 recipes with more than 100 variations in “Learn with Betty: Essential Recipes and Techniques to Become a Confident Cook.” Beginning cooks and more experienced home cooks alike will like the book’s recipe selections and easy-to-follow instructions for making everything from guacamole to ice cream.
Each basic recipe features five variations, plus adaptations, which allows for customizing the dishes to suit even the pickiest eater. The recipes offer step-by-step methods for preparing ingredients, explain cooking methods and terms, and provide cross references to point the reader to other techniques that might be needed. Each recipe also includes the nutritional analysis and is accompanied by a full-color photograph of the completed dish.
Follow the guides for building a delicious salad, throwing together a charcuterie board, hosting Thanksgiving dinner, and being party-ready in 30 minutes. (To pull off the latter, you do have to have frozen appetizers and store-bought nibbles on hand.) Learn how to master perfectly grilled steaks, a crusty loaf of French bread, or classic comfort foods like chicken noodle soup and apple pie.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.