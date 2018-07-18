ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Banana Cream Pie Ice Cream
Makes about 1 quart. Recipe is reprinted from “The Pretty Dish: More Than 150 Everyday Recipes & 50 Beauty DIYs to Nourish Your Body Inside & Out” by Jessica Merchant.
2½ cups heavy cream
1½ cups whole milk
½ cup granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
6 medium bananas, mashed
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1½ cups marshmallow fluff
1½ cups vanilla wafer cookies, crushed
Honey, for drizzling
1. In a saucepan, combine cream, milk, sugar and salt and heat over medium heat. Stir constantly until the sugar dissolves. Continue to heat until the mixture becomes warm and begins to bubble around the edges. Remove from the heat. Add bananas and vanilla. Pour the mixture into a bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 to 60 minutes, or until cold.
2. Add the mixture to an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s directions. A few minutes before it’s finished churning, add in 1 cup of the marshmallow fluff in a few increments and 1 cup of the vanilla wafer cookie crumbs. Once it’s finished churning, scoop the ice cream into a freezer-safe container. Stir in the remaining ½ cup vanilla wafer cookie crumbs, then freeze for at least 4 to 6 hours.
3. Let sit for a few minutes before serving so the ice cream can soften. Serve with a drizzle of honey, if desired.