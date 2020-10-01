My mom's big pecan tree is heavy with nuts this year, some limbs dipping low to the ground under the weight.
Pecans already litter the yard, cracking like fireworks when you walk through the grass.
It's often a family outing with three, sometimes four generations scooping up the nuts to be cracked and peeled.
Some will be used in the next few weeks in recipes like these Pecan Pie Muffins; others will be bagged for the freezer to use over the holidays.
Pecan Pie Muffins
Makes 30 mini-muffins.
1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
½ cup butter, melted
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans
1. Preheat over to 425 F. Spray muffin tins with non-stick cooking spray.
2. Combine brown sugar and butter in a mixing bowl. Beat to dissolve the sugar in the butter.
3. Mix in eggs and beat together.
4. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt and mix just until moistened. Add vanilla and gently stir in pecans. Don't overmix.
5. Spoon batter evenly into muffin pans. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. Don't overbake.