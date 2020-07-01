Looking for something hearty to dish up? Try this carnitas sandwich.
It takes a while to cook, but the result is an oh-so-tender meaty sandwich.
The avocado salsa adds a delicious brightness, and the bread (we like it on French bread) makes it a filling meal.
You might want to make more of the salsa because it's just as good on chips.
Carnitas Sandwich with Avocado Salsa
Makes 4 servings.
2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into large cubes (remove as much fat as possible)
2 cups beef broth
8 ounces chunky salsa
Water
8 ounces pico de gallo
2 ripe Hass avocados, seeded, peeled, diced
4 sandwich buns, split lengthwise
Sour cream, for serving
1. In a large heavy saucepan, over medium-high heat, combine pork chunks, broth and salsa.
2. Add enough water to completely cover meat. Cover and bring to a boil.
3. Reduce heat to low and simmer (covered) for 3 to 4 hours or until meat pulls apart easily.
4. Preheat oven to 400 F.
5. Remove meat from liquid in pot (discard liquid) and place in a roasting pan.
6. Break meat into small chunks. Roast meat for 15-20 minutes until brown and crispy.
7. While meat is roasting, combine diced avocado with prepared pico de gallo.
8. Spoon carnitas into sandwich rolls and top with avocado salsa and sour cream.