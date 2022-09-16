Queen's Tea at The Cottage Café and Tea Room
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II, Jan Risher and I celebrated with high tea at the The Cottage Café and Tea Room. There was soup. There was quiche. There was tea. And there were fancy hats.
If you want to celebrate the queen like a queen, we recommend the four-course queen's tea at the cottage.
The Cottage Café and Tea Room, 10443 Joor Road, Baton Rouge, 70818. (225) 478-2766.
The Café is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Reservations are recommended. Afternoon tea is available 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. High tea requires reservations one day in advance. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)
Muffuletta Pizza, Pizza Byronz
I'm not usually a fan of exotic pizzas, but this thing is delicious. The crust is thin and crispy without being a wafer. They're generous with the ham and salami without going whole hog.
There's just the right amount of olive — enough to make it bitter and salty without puckering up your lips.
If you're going with a group, I highly recommend getting a mix of unconventional pizzas like this one and "safer" choices like good ole' fashioned pepperoni, which they do well.
Pizza Byronz, 8210 Village Plaza Ct, Baton Rouge. Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sundays. (Matthew Albright, assistant metro editor)
the DYNAMITE at Rock Paper Taco
The fried chicken-based Dynamite, featuring Steens syrup and bacon on a waffle tortilla, seemed the more-salivating choice at Rock Paper Taco, but the andouille-and-fried jalapeno Lizard ran circles around it.
That’s not to say the Dynamite was a subpar choice, but it came off as a novelty after knocking off the Lizard. The andouille was browned to the extent we likely all do at home. A plate of just the fried jalapenos atop it would be an excellent appetizer (hint, hint).
This former food truck has tacos in 12 other “flavors” that look just as intriguing, plus one that sounds like a regular taco. It also has burritos and bowls, but those aren't part of the restaurant's name.
Rock Paper Taco, 7242 Perkins Road and 166 W. Chimes St., Baton Rouge. Each location open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Kelly P. Kissel, Metro editor)
Little Italy Board from BLDG 5
Every time I go, I say I'm going to try something new at BLDG 5, but the Italians keep calling my name.
The Little Italy Board offers everything you could want on a grazing board, though, I didn't share mine with others. There's shaved porchetta, meatballs in marinara, grilled eggplant, Caprese salad, marinated tomatoes, assorted cheeses, salamis, parmesan toasted foccacia and creamy polenta with balsamic mushrooms. See, I told you, everything and more.
My favorite thing to do is mix and match ingredients on the toasted foccacia pieces.
BLDG 5, 2805 Kalurah St, Baton Rouge, LA 70808. (225) 256-2287. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)