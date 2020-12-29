Time to turn up your spice game.
Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway, will show you how with its Spice Master Live Virtual Cooking class at 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
The $30 online class will show you how to blend, toast and bloom spices for maximum flavor through a lentil soup tasting progression and a simple crispy chickpea demonstration.
You also will receive a recording of the class with recipes and links to other materials, so you can refer back and cook the dish again.
Register at redstickspice.com. You'll get an email with instructions, a link to the recipe and pre-prep instructions. This class is recommended for ages 12 and older.
Two new beers at Gilla
Gilla Brewing Co., 13025 La. 44, Gonzales, is offering two new beers in its Lush family.
The Bananas Foster combines the house sour with banana puree continued on vanilla beans, cinnamon and caramel, while the Danish Raspberry Streudel combines the house sour with raspberry puree conditioned on graham crackers and vanilla beans.
The beverages are sold in two packs of 16-ounce cans for $12. For information, visit gillabrewingco.com.
Super Bowl appetizers
Registration is open for a Super Bowl appetizers leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso to learn how to make New Orleans brown butter smoked sausage kolaches, buffalo chicken sliders with homemade rolls and football-shaped cake pops for dessert.
For safety precautions, to enter the building you will have to have a temperature check and wear a face mask, which must be kept on at all times.
The class is $125. Register at lci.edu/store/Super-Bowl-Appetizers-p265751036.
Gumbo cook-off
Entries are being accepted for the Roux BOO Gumbo Cook-Off at 5 p.m. Jan. 17 at George's Place, 860 St. Louis St.
The outdoor, masked and physically distanced competition is hosted by 10/31 Consortium. Registration is free, but contestants are asked to register in advance by emailing Corey Tullier at undertakercat@aol.com.
Bring a crockpot of your best gumbo with all the fixings to George's by 5 p.m. Judging will take place at 5:30 p.m.
After judging, all are welcome to taste gumbo entries for a $10 cash donation with proceeds going to 10/31 Consortium.
Fundraiser at Torchy's
Torchy's Tacos LSU, 3658 Nicholson Drive, will host a fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 in which a portion of the night's proceeds will be given to Dance Marathon at LSU in support of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Mention that you're there to support Dance Marathon at LSU's fundraiser, and your order will help contribute to the donation.
For information, call (225) 289-4300.