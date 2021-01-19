Eating options continue to expand in the greater Baton Rouge area, with more restaurants setting up shop.
The Palate Bar & Eatery has opened at 14350 Wax Road in Central.
The restaurant bills itself as "casual dining in an elegant atmosphere" and offers a menu that includes seafood, beef, chicken and salad options. The eatery is open for dinner on Tuesday and Wednesday and for lunch and dinner Thursday through Saturday.
For more information, call (225) 256-2127 or visit the-palate-bar-eatery.business.site.
New seafood restaurant
Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar is set to open in May at the Mall of Louisiana in a building previously occupied by Bar Louie.
The restaurant will offer boiled seafood, including snow crabs, shrimp, mussels, clams, blue crabs and crawfish. Old Captain also will sell fried seafood and chicken baskets and have a full-service bar.
Maverick's to open in Zachary
Maverick's Q-N-Brew, a barbecue catering business, is scheduled to open a new restaurant by July 1 in the old train depot on Main Street in Zachary.
Co-owners Laura Fontenot and Todd Stevens opened their catering business, described as "a Cajun twist to Texas-style BBQ," in early 2020.
The restaurant will be using a 500-gallon pit with reverse flow technology. All barbecue sauces and rubs are homemade. The restaurant, which will offer craft beer and live music, will have outdoor and second-floor seating. It will also be pet friendly.
For more information, visit mavericksqnbrew.com.
Cane's now has an app
Raising Cane’s has launched its first mobile ordering app, which allows customers to order ahead, skip the line and get food even faster through takeout or curbside pickup.
The Raising Cane’s app is available in participating markets on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store.
For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.
Gnarly Barley takes top honors
The Beer Connoisseur magazine has named Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. in Hammond its 2020 Brewery of the Year.
The magazine placed eight of Gnarly Barley’s beers in the Top 100 Beers of 2020. Two of its beers, Puff Puff Pastry Stout and Barrel-Aged Imperial Korova, received the magazine's World-Class Rating. The magazine also named Gnarly Barley's Barrel-Aged Imperial Korova the No. 2 beer overall for the year.
For more information on the brewery, founded in 2014, call (985) 318-0723 or visit gnarlybeer.com.
Special salmon dinner
Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, is hosting a five-course Ora King Salmon Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 in partnership with Vending Machine Wines.
Cost is $200 per person. Reserve a seat at facebook.com/events/436485367486645/.
Mardi Gras cookies
Registration is open for a Mardi Gras Cookie Decorating leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso will lead participants in decorating two dozen sugar cookies with classic Mardi Gras icons using royal icing.
There will be a temperature check at the door, and face masks will be required. Cost is $125 per person at lci.edu/store/Mardi-Gras-Cookie-Decorating-p265299165.