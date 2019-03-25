Judy Armstrong, of Prairieville, hopes her Shrimp Boil Cornbread and Étouffée tickles the judges' taste buds.
Armstrong is one of 10 finalists in the Lodge® National Cornbread Cook-off taking place in conjunction with the 23rd Annual National Cornbread Festival from April 27-28 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. The winner will be awarded $5,000 and a 30-inch stainless-steel gas range valued at $3,250. The second-place competitor gets $1,500, and third place, $1,000. The remaining seven finalists will collect $150.
"With five out of 10 recipes featuring seafood, the 23rd Annual Lodge® National Cornbread Cook-off is indeed expanding the concept of cornbread," a news release said.
The cook-off committee received recipe submissions from Dec. 3, 2018, through Jan. 31. Contestants have to make main dish or entree recipes with a cup of Martha White® Cornmeal and in a Lodge seasoned cast-iron skillet.
For more information, go to nationalcornbread.com.