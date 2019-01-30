Mardi Gras season is upon us. There are parties to attend and dishes to bring to help celebrate. There’s also a super big football game (we shall not speak its name) this weekend. In short, there is another wave of party food headed our way.
As usual, I used my farmers market trips as my inspiration in deciding what to make for the gatherings ahead. I find potluck parties are often a little light on protein. So, I used some fresh grass-fed beef and Gulf shrimp as foundations for the recipes I’m sharing today.
I plan to make this delicious, slow-cooked coffee-braised brisket and pile it high on crispy chips. Nothing says heavy hors d’oeuvres like brisket nachos. That’s one snack that's sure to satisfy everyone's appetite. Top it with this creamy blue cheese sauce and the tender brisket will melt in your mouth. Be sure to have plenty of napkins on hand!
This Gulf Shrimp Dip is my favorite and one of my go-to party recipes year 'round. It’s easy to put together ahead of time, too. You can eat this rich and spreadable dip with buttery crackers or vegetables. Serve it in a bowl or hollow out a loaf of bread and serve it in that.
Whatever you're planning to celebrate with friends, bring something worthy of celebrating — freshly made dishes, with locally sourced ingredients.