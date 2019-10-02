TESTED RECIPE
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 1½ minutes.
Makes 12 sliders. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1¾ cups shredded cooked chicken breast (rotisserie), skin removed
1 (8-ounce) tomato sauce
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon basil leaves
1 teaspoon oregano leaves
1 (12-pack) miniature rolls, split in half
¾ cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1. Preheat oven to broil. Line baking pan with foil.
2. In bowl, combine chicken, tomato sauce, garlic, basil and oregano.
3. Divide chicken mixture on one side of bread and sprinkle with cheese. Lay other half on baking pan.
4. Broil 1½ to 2 minutes or until cheese melted and bread toasted. Watch closely. Put slider back together.
Nutritional information: calories 149, calories from fat 25%, fat 4 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 23 mg, sodium 369 mg, carbohydrates 17 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 2 g, protein 11 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 1 lean meat
TESTED RECIPE
Poblano Peppers with Crabmeat Stuffing
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes.
Makes 8 (½-cup stuffing) pepper halves. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
½ cup light sour cream
¼ cup Italian bread crumbs
½ cup chopped green onion
½ cup chopped red bell pepper
1 pound white crabmeat, picked for shells
½ cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
4 medium-large poblano peppers, halved and seeded
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Coat baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In bowl, combine all ingredients except halved peppers.
3. Spoon crab mixture into halved peppers and place on prepared pan. Cover with foil and bake 30-35 minutes or until peppers are tender.
4. Remove foil and continue baking 7-10 minutes or until top is lightly browned.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 133, calories from fat 24%, fat 3 g, saturated fat 2 g, cholesterol 52 mg, sodium 333 mg, carbohydrates 8 g, dietary fiber 1 g, total sugars 3 g, protein 17 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1 vegetable, ½ starch, 2 lean meat
TESTED RECIPE
Chocolate Cola Cake
Makes 60-70 squares. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Too Hot in the Kitchen" cookbook.
⅓ cup canola oil
1¾ cups sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup diet cola
½ cup buttermilk
2 cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup cocoa
1 teaspoon baking soda
1½ cups miniature marshmallows
Cola Chocolate Icing (recipe follows)
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat 15-by-10-by-1-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In mixing bowl, beat together oil, sugar, egg and vanilla until creamy. In another bowl, mix together cola and buttermilk; set aside.
3. In small bowl, combine flour, cocoa and baking soda; set aside. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture alternating with cola mixture, mixing only until just blended. Stir in miniature marshmallows.
4. Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake 12-15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven and immediately pour Cola Chocolate Icing (see recipe) on top of cake and carefully spread. Cool to room temperature and cut into squares.
Cola Chocolate Icing
6 tablespoons butter
⅓ cup diet cola
¼ cup cocoa
1 (16-ounce) box confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1. In medium pot, combine butter, cola and cocoa, bring to boil. Remove from heat, and add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla, mixing until smooth. Icing will thicken.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 84, calories from fat 24%, fat 2 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 6 mg, sodium 29 mg, carbohydrate 16 g, dietary fiber 0 g, sugars 12 g, protein 1 g. Dietary exchanges: 1 other carbohydrate, ½ fat