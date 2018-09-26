ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Sweet Tea Pecans
Makes 12 ounces. Recipe is from “Southern Snacks: 77 Recipes for Small Bites with Big Flavors” by Perre Coleman Magness. This nutty little nibble combines the best of the South: abundant pecans and our favorite refreshment. Sweet with a hint of salty finish, these nuts are a unique rendition of the classic treat. Make multiple batches — they will last in an airtight container for a week and freeze beautifully.
1 cup granulated sugar
2 cups water
3 black tea bags (such as orange pekoe)
12 ounces pecan halves
Kosher salt
1. Stir the sugar and water together in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce the temperature to medium and stir until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat, drop in the tea bags, and steep for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags and stir in the pecans. Soak for 45 minutes, stirring several times.
2. Heat the oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with nonstick foil or parchment paper. Drain the pecans through a strainer, then spread in a single layer on the baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with salt. Bake the pecans for 13-15 minutes, until golden brown. Watch carefully: nuts burn easily.
3. Cool the nuts on the baking sheet.