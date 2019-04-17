piccadillybiz.020319 53.jpg
Guest assitant LaKisha Chatman, left, builds to-go lunches for customer Holly Annison, right, and Becky Caire at the Piccadilly To Go location at 216 Lee Drive, near Highland Road. The location is second one of its kind for the chain. It has no inside seating, so customers place orders in the lobby or drive-through or pick up meals they've already ordered online. Much of the chain's recent growth has come from takeout orders.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Some days you just need a good, rib-sticking, meat-and-veggie plate.

For the last few months, Piccadilly To Go on Lee Drive has filled my need for a fast but hearty lunch.

The new quick concept, opened late last year, could attract new customers who may have never slid a tray down the cafeteria’s glass-enclosed buffet. Cafeterias aren’t likely to make a comeback anytime soon, and the 75-year-old Baton Rouge-based company has had to close numerous locations in recent years.

Piccadilly to Go 2.JPG
The chicken fried steak at Piccadilly To Go was freshly fried when I ordered it, but it was overdone. A layer of cream gravy covered the worst-tasting burned spots enough to eat a portion. The black-eyed peas, however, were excellent.

At the new Lee Drive store, a dozen of the cafeteria chain’s main courses are on a steam table, ready to be served alongside a large selection of sides and breads. Plastic containers of Piccadilly’s salads, slaws and desserts are stacked in a cooler on the back wall.

While the restaurant is smaller and more streamlined (plates are carryout only), the food hasn't changed. Some items are great examples of Southern home cooking, while others are cheap facsimiles.

With new focus on 'to go' orders, Piccadilly is opening restaurants again; second is in Baton Rouge

The Piccadilly To Go line moves far more quickly than the cafeteria ever has. In a half-dozen visits, I have never spent more than five minutes inside Piccadilly To Go, and the drive-through orders appear to zoom through just as fast.

Last week, on my first trip to Piccadilly To Go as a critic, I tried the chicken-fried steak ($9.49 with two sides and bread). The kitchen fried a fresh one on the spot rather than serve one of the older steaks on the buffet. I chose to pair the steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, black-eyed peas and a yeast roll.

Piccadilly to Go 3.JPG
The cherry pie at Piccadilly To Go is not one of the chain’s best desserts. Save room for pecan pie or red velvet cake instead.

The whole transaction — including the fresh steak — took about five minutes. On that sun-drenched spring day, I took my black foam to-go container to an umbrella-covered picnic table outside the front door and began eating.

While hot and fresh, the fried-to-order chicken-fried steak had been overcooked. That was nothing a small cup of cream gravy couldn’t cover, so I drenched it.

Piccadilly to Go 6.JPG
Piccadilly’s pot roast tastes like it was made for the Sunday dinner of my dreams.

The black-eyed peas tasted like my grandmother had shelled a bushel of them in her porch swing and then simmered a pot of them in her kitchen. Next to them, the mashed potatoes tasted far less than fresh. A thin film mixed into the scoop of potatoes led me to believe they consisted, at least partially, of potato flakes.

At the cafeteria, I have always loved the pecan pie and its various varieties of cake. This time, I chose a slice of cherry pie ($3.29) with bright red berries oozing from the crust. Packaged in individual triangular plastic containers, the slices are served with quick, no-fuss enjoyment in mind. Back at my umbrella-covered outdoor table, I sank my plastic fork into the pie and was turned off by the cough medicine flavor of the cherries. Piccadilly serves many great desserts — but this cherry pie is not one of them.

Piccadilly to Go 5.JPG
The carrot soufflé was excellent as always. It’s more dessert than vegetable.

I returned later that week for a lunch of pot roast ($10.49) swimming in gravy along with carrots and celery. For sides, I chose cabbage and the bright orange carrot soufflé, one of Piccadilly’s most beloved sides. The pot roast tasted like it came from the Sunday dinner of my dreams, and the carrot soufflé was as sweet as cake, with a slightly crisp browned top that I delighted in cracking with my plastic fork. The cabbage was bland, with tough, chewy parts many cooks would throw away included in the pot.

Other than the cabbage, many of the sides and entrees from Piccadilly are as good as home cooking. And the To Go concept is a convenient option for a complete meal. It fills the occasional need for a quick Southern lunch or supper.

Piccadilly To Go

216 Lee Drive

11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily

(225) 330-6849; piccadilly.com

Pros: Quick service; hearty, homestyle food; same old Piccadilly

Cons: Cabbage; mashed potatoes; same old Piccadilly

