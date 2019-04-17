Some days you just need a good, rib-sticking, meat-and-veggie plate.
For the last few months, Piccadilly To Go on Lee Drive has filled my need for a fast but hearty lunch.
The new quick concept, opened late last year, could attract new customers who may have never slid a tray down the cafeteria’s glass-enclosed buffet. Cafeterias aren’t likely to make a comeback anytime soon, and the 75-year-old Baton Rouge-based company has had to close numerous locations in recent years.
At the new Lee Drive store, a dozen of the cafeteria chain’s main courses are on a steam table, ready to be served alongside a large selection of sides and breads. Plastic containers of Piccadilly’s salads, slaws and desserts are stacked in a cooler on the back wall.
While the restaurant is smaller and more streamlined (plates are carryout only), the food hasn't changed. Some items are great examples of Southern home cooking, while others are cheap facsimiles.
The Piccadilly To Go line moves far more quickly than the cafeteria ever has. In a half-dozen visits, I have never spent more than five minutes inside Piccadilly To Go, and the drive-through orders appear to zoom through just as fast.
Last week, on my first trip to Piccadilly To Go as a critic, I tried the chicken-fried steak ($9.49 with two sides and bread). The kitchen fried a fresh one on the spot rather than serve one of the older steaks on the buffet. I chose to pair the steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, black-eyed peas and a yeast roll.
The whole transaction — including the fresh steak — took about five minutes. On that sun-drenched spring day, I took my black foam to-go container to an umbrella-covered picnic table outside the front door and began eating.
While hot and fresh, the fried-to-order chicken-fried steak had been overcooked. That was nothing a small cup of cream gravy couldn’t cover, so I drenched it.
The black-eyed peas tasted like my grandmother had shelled a bushel of them in her porch swing and then simmered a pot of them in her kitchen. Next to them, the mashed potatoes tasted far less than fresh. A thin film mixed into the scoop of potatoes led me to believe they consisted, at least partially, of potato flakes.
At the cafeteria, I have always loved the pecan pie and its various varieties of cake. This time, I chose a slice of cherry pie ($3.29) with bright red berries oozing from the crust. Packaged in individual triangular plastic containers, the slices are served with quick, no-fuss enjoyment in mind. Back at my umbrella-covered outdoor table, I sank my plastic fork into the pie and was turned off by the cough medicine flavor of the cherries. Piccadilly serves many great desserts — but this cherry pie is not one of them.
I returned later that week for a lunch of pot roast ($10.49) swimming in gravy along with carrots and celery. For sides, I chose cabbage and the bright orange carrot soufflé, one of Piccadilly’s most beloved sides. The pot roast tasted like it came from the Sunday dinner of my dreams, and the carrot soufflé was as sweet as cake, with a slightly crisp browned top that I delighted in cracking with my plastic fork. The cabbage was bland, with tough, chewy parts many cooks would throw away included in the pot.
Other than the cabbage, many of the sides and entrees from Piccadilly are as good as home cooking. And the To Go concept is a convenient option for a complete meal. It fills the occasional need for a quick Southern lunch or supper.
Piccadilly To Go
216 Lee Drive
11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily
(225) 330-6849; piccadilly.com
Pros: Quick service; hearty, homestyle food; same old Piccadilly
Cons: Cabbage; mashed potatoes; same old Piccadilly