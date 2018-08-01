ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Peach Ice Cream Pie with Almond Cookie Crust
Makes 6 to 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 package graham crackers, finely ground
⅛ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 cups ripe peaches, diced
½ cup light brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 cups vanilla ice cream
1. Heat oven to 350 F.
2. Mix graham cracker crumbs, salt and melted butter with a fork. Press the crumbs into a greased 8-inch springform pan or deep dish pie plate. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool crust completely on a wire rack.
3. In a saucepan over medium heat, cook peaches, brown sugar and ginger until the peaches are just tender and the sugar has melted. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
4. Allow the ice cream to soften but not melt. Fold the cooled peach mixture into the ice cream.
5. Spoon the ice cream mixture into the crust. Cover, with plastic wrap touching the ice cream and freeze until firm.
6. When ready to serve, allow pie to soften for about 15 minutes on the counter. Cut into wedges and serve with whipped cream or fresh peach slices.