Fried rice is a deeply satisfying dish no matter what you add to it. And you can add just about anything.
Into this recipe goes good things like shrimp, sugar snap peas and radishes.
The radishes are left raw to bring their spicy kick. Just toss them with a little seasoned rice vinegar. Sprinkled on top of the finished dish, the raw radishes are similar to a pickle.
This dish cooks fast, so have all your ingredients measured and chopped before you start.
Shrimp Fried Rice with Pickled Radishes
Makes 4 servings.
2 eggs
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil, divided
1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
½ pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated
3 cups cooked brown rice
2 cups coarsely shredded radishes (about 10 large radishes)
2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons sake or dry sherry
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 cup blanched fresh or thawed frozen peas
1 cup blanched sugar snap peas, cut into ½-inch pieces
1. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high.
2. In a small bowl, lightly beat the eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Add them to the pan, then tilt to spread eggs into a flat pancake. Cook for 30 to 45 seconds, or until almost set. Turn over the egg (cut it in a few pieces to make it easier) and cook another 10 seconds. Transfer egg to a cutting board.
3. Add ½ tablespoon of oil to the pan. Once hot, add onion. Reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is lightly golden, about 3-5 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring, until almost cooked through, about 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a bowl and return the skillet to the heat.
4. Add the remaining 1½ tablespoons of oil to the skillet, add the rice, pressing it flat with the back of the spatula. Cook until rice is slightly crispy, turning it over with the spatula, about 8-10 minutes.
5. While rice is cooking, in a small bowl combine radishes, vinegar and salt to taste. In a separate bowl combine soy sauce, sake and sesame oil. Chop the egg and add it along with the peas and sugar snap peas to the bowl with the shrimp.
6. When rice is crisped, add shrimp and soy sauce mixtures to skillet and cook, stirring, until heated through. Divide into 4 bowls and top each radish mixture.