Are you a gumbo cook or just one who believes in eating every kind of gumbo you can get your hands on?
10/31 Consortium, known for its Halloween activities, has got you covered either way.
On Jan. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m., the group is holding its Roux Boo Gumbo Cook-Off at George's Place, 860 St. Louis St.
For $10, sample the different gumbos after judging.
For cooks who want to compete, email undertakercat@aol.com. There is no entry fee.
Call (225) 387-9798 or visit 1031consortium.com for more information.
Bourbon tasting
Robert's Fresh Market Baton Rouge, 7355 Highland Road, will host a Holiday Bourbon Tasting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
The event will include a raffle for the chance to buy bottles of such bourbons as Pappy Van Winkle and various bottles from the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. Free raffle tickets will be available at the door. The drawing will be at 7 p.m.
To get the details, visit robertfreshmarket.com/holidays or https://bit.ly/3HjvXfW.
Music at La Divina
La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, will feature live music by Rachel Hunter at 6 p.m. Jan. 13. Enjoy select wines, beer, supper specials and gelato while listening to Hunter's original music.
Visit ladiviniaitaliancafe.com to find out more.
Making vegetarian meals
Registration is open for a Hearty Vegetarian Meals leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Dave Tiner in preparing a cottage pie so good you'll swear it's a traditional shepherd's pie. You also will get to prepare blitz puff pastry for a roasted vegetable strudel and jackfruit pulled pork sandwich with Caribbean slaw.
The cost is $125. For more information, visit lci.edu/store/Hearty-Vegetarian-Meals-p422469021.
Test your trivia
Rock N Roll Sushi, 3627 Perkins Road, continues its Live Trivia weekly game nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.
Bring your friends and form a team at your table, then answer questions about sports, history, music and science while enjoying food and drinks. The top three teams will go home with house cash at this event hosted by Challenge Entertainment.
It doesn't cost anything to play. Visit rocknrollsushi.com to find out more.
Live music at Phil Brady's
Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St., will feature music from Dave Comeaux & Friends from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 14.
Call (225) 927-3786 for more information.
Spice mastery
Registration is open for a Spice Mastery cooking class from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
This class will help you understand when to choose ground or whole spices, and you'll walk away with the how and why of toasting and blooming spices.
At the end, you'll have a delicious snack.
Cost is $50. To get the details, visit redstickspice.com/products/one-hour-spice-mastery.
Smalls Sliders opens
Smalls Sliders has opened its second location at 7610 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The restaurant's simple concept cooks every meal to order, focusing exclusively on premium, craveable, cheeseburger sliders in a hyper-focused drive-thru.
Visit smallssliders.com.