“Waste Not: How to Get the Most from Your Food: Recipes and Tips for Full-Use Cooking from America’s Best Chefs” by the James Beard Foundation, Rizzoli New York, 208 pages, hardcover, $45
“The beauty of a trifle is you can use leftovers … everything thrown together in one bowl,” award-winning San Francisco pastry chef Emily Luchetti said during a James Beard Foundation Taste America culinary event in Baton Rouge on Sept. 29.
Luchetti offered consumers tips on how to reduce food waste while preparing imaginative food during the event at Sur la Table — Perkins Rowe. Luchetti, an alum of the James Beard Foundation’s Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change — which empowers chefs to become advocates for food-system change — signed copies of the foundation’s latest cookbook, “Waste Not: How to Get the Most from Your Food: Recipes and Tips for Full-Use Cooking from America’s Best Chefs.”
Luchetti's recipe for seasonal fruit jams is featured in “Waste Not,” but she demonstrated her Chocolate, Raspberry, and Caramel Trifle. She showed how to make an “indispensable chocolate cake,” a caramel sauce that can be used to enhance various dishes and a whipped cream she said should taste “soft, lush and billowy, not dry.” She prefers to use a little granular sugar in whipped cream, not confectioners’ sugar, which has cornstarch in it.
Luchetti, who began her culinary career as a savory chef before switching to desserts, is chief pastry officer for the Big Night Restaurant Group in San Francisco and has served on the James Beard Foundation Board of Trustees for the past 10 years. She is the author of several award-winning cookbooks.
Like the Taste America program, the “Waste Not” cookbook “celebrates the country’s diverse culinary culture” while highlighting a commitment to such issues as food waste reduction and sustainable seafood.
The book’s introduction notes that long before the farm-to-table movement, culinary educator and cookbook author Beard wrote, “It is true thrift to use the best ingredients available and to waste nothing.” The book suggests ways home cooks can use ingredients they often discard — onion scraps, carrot tops, fish bones, every bit of citrus — to build flavor and lower food costs.
Its tips and 100 recipes are divided into five chapters: From Stem to Stem (Produce); Meat, Bones, Skin & Scales (Protein); Tops & Bottoms, Pits & Peels (Scraps); Second-Day Solutions (Leftovers); and Prolonged & Preserved (Pickled, Fermented, Extended). Among the recipes are Beard’s own Whole Orange Almond Cake, Chocolate Avocado Pudding, Chicken Liver Dumplings, Radish-Top Pesto, and Creamed Leek Tops. Many, but not all, recipes are illustrated with full-color photographs. The book closes with biographies for the 61 contributing chefs.
