Compared to the stress of grocery shopping these days, the peaceful pace of rolling up to the farmers market is a welcome respite. It’s so nice to have fresh vegetables, meats, even spices and teas handed to me through the car window.
Our market allows you to preorder, but also offers a grab-and-go box with an assortment of fresh produce. This week’s grab box included some golden beets, green beans and colorful Swiss chard. While some folks cook these vegetables often, I know there are a good many out there who shy away from them.
Here's some basic information, and a couple of good recipes, that might convince you to give them a try.
Beets range in color from red, what we see most often, to bright yellow. When choosing beets, pick those that are firm with smooth skin and have healthy-looking greens. Small or medium beets are usually more tender than large ones. Beets are available all year in Louisiana.
After you buy them, trim the greens to about 2 inches to prevent the leaves from drawing moisture from the beet. Refrigerate beets unwashed until you’re ready to cook them. Wait until after you've cooked large beets to peel them, so their nutrients and color are preserved during the cooking process.
Roasting beets balances their earthy flavors and draws out their sweet notes. I roasted my beets with green beans because my box came with just enough of each to make a modest side dish for four if combined.
Swiss chard, a member of the beet family, is a dark leafy green with colorful stems. Swiss chard is available year-round but best here in the summer.
When choosing chard, pick those with tender greens and crisp stalks. You can store chard in the refrigerator for a couple of days. Wash the greens before cooking.
I like to first blanch the chard then saute it with fresh garlic. The stems will take a bit longer to cook than the leaves, so give them a head start before adding your greens.
While I still don’t know what day it is anymore, I do enjoy cooking and eating more as a family. And I'm glad to know our farmers are able to carry on, giving us fresh, locally raised foods to fill our bellies.