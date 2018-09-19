Do you find yourself often wondering what’s for dinner?
I know it can be a juggling act to get a meal on the table with all of the back-to-school activities. I want to make meal planning a little easier for you with menu ideas, a shopping list and quick meal prep to get it done. I hope I can show you how easy it really can be to feed your family a healthy homemade meal.
First, don’t over think it. Many people, thinking cooking has to be complicated, quit before they even start. All of my recipes are easy, but this one gets bonus points for turning leftovers into a new meal the next day — a two-for-one.
You will save time and money when you have a recipe that can get you through a couple of meals.
My Beef Brisket recipe takes only five ingredients for a great meal in the slow cooker, which easily turns into Beef Sliders the next day.
You can even get creative and whip up your own beef quesadillas for lunch. Or take inspiration from my Turkey, Brie and Cranberry Chutney Quesadillas, find it at my The Healthy Cooking Blog, using leftover turkey or rotisserie chicken.
No excuses now that I have made it super easy for you to make this healthy homemade meal that basically cooks itself. Take this convenient shopping list to your favorite grocery store and start cooking.
Shopping list
Meat: 1 (5-6 pound) brisket
Spices: Garlic Powder
Pantry staples: Light brown sugar, dry onion soup mix, ketchup
Bread: Sweet rolls (I like Hawaiian rolls)
Cheese: Brie
Produce: 1 red onion
Terrific Tips
- Slow-cooker: Don’t cook everything on high. Almost everything will cook more evenly and thoroughly on low or medium. Use high to sear or brown, or if you’re trying to bring something to a boil.
- For extra fiber and vegetables, toss in potatoes, sweet potatoes and carrots.
- Recipe is about 8 Weight Watchers PointsPlus.
