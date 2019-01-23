“The Southern Living Party Cookbook: A Modern Guide to Gathering” by Elizabeth Heiskell, Oxmoor House, 368 pages, hardcover, $35
It’s understandable if New Orleans Saints fans aren’t in the mood to host Super Bowl parties this year. However, they might want to consider “root-against-the-Rams” gatherings. If they need sure-to-please dishes for such a party, they’ll find inspiration in “The Southern Living Party Cookbook: A Modern Guide to Gathering” by Elizabeth Heiskell.
Heiskell, an Oxford, Mississippi, caterer and "Today" show food contributor, has updated the top-selling Southern Living cookbook of all time, the 1972 “Southern Living Party Cookbook.” Her sequel provides entertaining ideas and tips, along with 31 menus for both casual and special occasion parties from tailgates and picnics on the lawn to bridal teas and New Year’s Eve bashes.
The book begins with a “hosting handbook” that discusses etiquette and invitations, how to set up a buffet so there’s no buffet-line traffic jam, what glassware with which to stock the bar, toasting tips, setting the table, gifts for the host and parting favors, and estimating beverage and food quantities.
Besides Heiskell’s own recipes, the book includes some recipes from the original book and favorites from today’s Southern Living magazine. They begin with drinks and nibbles for serving at teas, coffees and receptions. Next are chapters with come-by-for-a-drink party suggestions; ideas for brunches and luncheons; cookouts; and celebrations and dinners.
Among the recipes are those for Pimiento Cheese Biscuits with Ham, Chocolate Mousse in Pastry Tart Shells, Frozen Watermelon Mojito, Sea Island Shrimp, Farmers’ Market Pasta Salad, Potatoes Dauphinoise, and She-Crab Soup.
“The Southern Living Party Cookbook: A Modern Guide to Gathering” is a book anyone who likes to entertain will refer to again and again. A definite keeper.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Contact her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.