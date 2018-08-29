ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Butternut Squash Soup
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 butternut squash
2 teaspoons salt, divided
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup cane syrup
3 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, diced
4 cups chicken broth
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon ginger
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 cups cream or half-and-half
1. Heat oven to 450 F. Peel and remove seeds from squash. Cut into 1-inch cubes.
2. Place squash on a roasting pan or rimmed baking pan. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and drizzle with olive oil.
3. Roast for 30 minutes or until tender. Drizzle with cane syrup then roast an additional 10 minutes. Purée in a blender or food processor.
4. In a heavy stock pot, melt butter and sauté onion until clear.
5. Add puréed squash. Whisk in broth and cream.
6. Season with black pepper, ginger, cayenne and remaining teaspoon of salt, if needed.
7. Serve immediately warm or allow to cool then refrigerate overnight to serve chilled.