One of the first and most valuable things I learned to cook was a basic white sauce. A simple mixture of butter, flour and milk creates a rich, velvety base you can turn into just about anything you wish.
Over the years, I’ve tweaked this sauce, and I often change it up to fit the dish or the course, from breakfast to dinner.
For both of today's recipes, I made a classic white sauce then added the ingredients that turned them into hearty meals that sated our appetites more than once during the week.
In the Shrimp and Crab au Gratin, the sauce makes this dish rich and decadent, so much so that it is best served in small portions. The four of us enjoyed it on two nights during the week.
For the King Ranch Chicken Casserole, the white sauce takes the place of typical casserole ingredients, such as pasteurized prepared cheese and cream of chicken soup. The smooth made-from-scratch sauce enriched by the shredded cheese cooked up into a dish, ahem, fit for a king.