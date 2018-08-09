Thai food at Rama has reached cult status in some Baton Rouge circles, and folks who love Rama, really LOVE Rama.
Situated smack dab in the middle of a foodie-friendly neighborhood — City Pork is on one side, Digiulio Brothers shares a parking lot, Overpass Merchant is across the street, Kalurah Street is around the way and Magpie Café and Pinetta’s are just down the road — Rama has some heavy competition from celebrated restaurants.
So why is this windowless, khaki green box of a restaurant that barely looks inhabited, let alone open, so beloved by its regulars? A recent trip revealed that the fun of Rama is in exploring its large menu of options, richly flavored sauces and interesting Thai dishes.
For starters, we split steamed dumplings ($5.25) and stuffed chicken wings ($5.95). The dumplings are stuffed full and the chicken wings are an interesting starter. Technically speaking, these wings are partially deboned and stuffed with what is basically the filling of an eggroll before being breaded and deep fried. The chicken wings are the kind of dish that you might not eat a lot of, but that fill that niche of a tasty treat you’ll tell your friends about later.
For our entrees, we chose options from noodles, fowl and pork dishes. When ordering family style at Rama — and you should always eat family style at Rama — noodle dishes form the basis of any good dinner. When in doubt, a Pad Thai ($8.25) is a safe bet. We opted for Pad Kee-Mao ($8.25), which was advertised as a spicy treat.
Pad Kee-Mao is flat noodles stir-fried with ground beef and garlic, with green onions and bean sprouts providing a fresher, crisp foil to the soft, chewy noodles. They’re tasty, and you’ll find yourself continually going back for more, scooping another pile on your plate, even as you lament how full you are.
Rama Duck ($12.95, large) is a menu staple I’d regrettably never had. Thin slices of duck, with fat and skin left on, are served in a sauce that is delectable or addictive or just plain yummy. I found myself spooning it over the slices of duck or a pile of leftover rice or noodles or the errant empty edges of my plate. It’s thin, almost like a jus, with a deep umami flavor. I couldn’t get enough. I’d dip my shoe in it.
We also tried a Sweet and Sour Pork ($7.95) which strangely featured pickle slices and chunks of pineapple in a thick, sweet sauce. This was by far the most disappointing of our selections, especially when served alongside tastier Thai fare. Spend your calories and cash on the more exciting dishes where Rama excels and leave the Americanized Chinese takeout to your favorite strip mall place.
Rama has some delightful dishes that we didn’t have an opportunity to order, including my favorite, Mee Krob ($8.95). It’s the strangest dish: a plate of crispy fried noodles, drizzled with a sugary “mee krob” sauce that is almost an amber caramel that hardens, creating a sticky and crunchy nest for chunks of chicken and pork and shrimp. The whole thing is topped with a generous sprinkle of lemon zest. Each bite is citrusy and sweet, yet also savory. And while I couldn’t eat a whole plate, I have tried very hard.
My other tried and true dishes are panang pork ($8.25) and larb ($6.95). And, while the shrimp chips ($4.95) are basically just a vehicle for eating Rama’s peanut sauce with abandon, I appreciate not having to slurp it directly in my mouth with a spoon.
Dessert brought my first taste of durian, a fruit with a foul odor that is often used to trip up chefs on cooking shows. After some assurances that the durian ice cream was, in fact, not awful and rotting and tasting of death, I agreed to give it a try as part of a Fried Banana Dessert ($6).
Paired with a traditional vanilla, the durian ice cream was less creamy and it did have a slightly fermented, or even funky taste. But it was interesting and, dare I say, good tasting?
The dessert was proof that even a mainstay like Rama still offers chances to discover new delicious dishes if you’ll stray from your tried and true favorites, or, at least, to try someone else’s.
RAMA
WHERE: 2919 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
HOURS: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays
PHONE: (225) 387-5943
PROS: Good portion sizes for great prices, reliably delicious
CONS: Must like Thai food