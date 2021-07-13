National Hot Dog Day is July 21, and Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is celebrating early.
The first 50 customers to come in on July 17 to the restaurant at 630 Arlington Creek Court will receive a free hot dog. Doors open at 11 a.m.
Along with all-beef hot dogs, brats and sausages (with a choice of more than 20 toppings), the eatery offers barbecue sandwiches, plates and sliders.
For more information, visit iwantcrave.com.
Spoke & Hub to open
Spoke & Hub, the latest restaurant from Stephen Hightower, is expected to open in early September in the former Bistro Byronz at 5412 Government St.
The restaurant and bar will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and have an Americana diner concept, Hightower said. Plans are to offer pancake breakfasts Friday through Sunday, but that could expand based on popularity.
Hightower is the managing partner of City Group Hospitality, which has several restaurants in Baton Rouge, including four City Pork locations, Rouj Creole, City Slice Pints & Pizza and Beausoleil.
Taste of WBR is July 23
Tickets are on sale for the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Taste of WBR Tailgate from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Addis Community Center, 7520 La. 1.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Visit bit.ly/2021tastewbr.
New Mexican restaurant
The owner of El Paso Mexican Grill, Ruben Chavez, has purchased the former Golden Corral building, 5252 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., for nearly $1.2 million and plans to open a sister Mexican restaurant at the location.
The new restaurant will be called Pedros Tacos + Tequila Bar. Officials at the El Paso on Sherwood Forest said the goal is to get Pedros open in the next six months.
According to El Paso’s website, the chain has three locations at 4808 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., in Baton Rouge, and restaurants in Denham Springs and Gonzales.
The Yard comes to town
The Yard Milkshake Bar, operated by local franchisees Marc and Tracy Couvillion, opened its Baton Rouge location on July 9 in Highland Park Marketplace, 18303 Perkins Road.
The specialty ice cream and milkshake shop creates uniquely themed cold treats. This is the chain's first Louisiana location.
Find out more at theyardmilkshakebar.com.
Vote for your favorite berry
Andy’s Frozen Custard is attempting to solve the great berry debate: Strawberry vs. Blackberry.
Vote for your favorite — Grandma Elaine’s Strawberry Shortcake Sundae or Blackberry Waffle-Jack — through July 20, and you could win year-round treats.
Andy's Frozen Custard is located at 606 W. Lee Drive.
Visit Andy’s social media at facebook.com/AndysFrozenCustard to cast your vote, which is also an entry for a chance to win gift cards and apparel, along with one lucky customer who will even win Andy’s Frozen Custard for a year.
For more information, visit eatandys.com.
Let's get pickled
Registration is open for the Let's Get Pickled cooking class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 21 at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Learn to make pickles from Ashley Andermann with Grinning Jupiter Jammery in this tart and tangy class.
Andermann will cover the basics of canning, and you’ll leave with comprehensive information on safety and troubleshooting, along with recipes for creating pickles at home.
Tickets are $65 at redstickspice.com/products/lets-get-pickled.