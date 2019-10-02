Despite the temperature, October has arrived. That fact alone puts me in the mood for a slice of warm, spiced bread for breakfast.
Lately, my strolls through the farmers market have lead me to bags full of various squashes. This week, I bought a few patty pan squash and two butternut squash. I used the patty pan squash for a side dish with dinner during the week.
On Sunday afternoon, I baked that rich, buttery butternut squash into a delightfully cozy spice bread.
Each morning since it came out of the oven, I’ve been nibbling on Butternut Squash Spice Bread while sipping coffee on my porch, just waiting for it to feel like fall.
Based on the temperature, I think I’ll be waiting a while.
Oh well, the spice bread makes me feel “fall-ish,” no matter what the temperature may be.