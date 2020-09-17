Peaches fresh from the tree (or the farmers market) are one of life's juiciest pleasures.
Although it might seem impossible, this recipe improves on that, producing a simple, warm dessert that amplifies that peachy flavor.
To achieve tender, flavorful peaches with a lightly sweet glaze, first toss the peeled and halved peaches with a little sugar, salt and lemon juice.
To help the peaches heat through and still hold their shape, and to prevent the sugar from burning, broil the halves cut side up in a skillet, adding water to the pan to prevent sticking. Once the peaches begin to brown, take them out and brush them with a mixture of honey and butter, and then slid them back under the broiler to caramelize the glaze and produce beautifully browned peaches.
Lastly, reduce the juices in the skillet into a thick, intensely peachy syrup to drizzle over the warm peaches and top them with toasted hazelnuts.
Honey-Glazed Roasted Peaches
Makes 6 servings.
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
6 firm, ripe peaches, peeled, halved and pitted
⅓ cup water
¼ cup honey
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
¼ cup hazelnuts, toasted, skinned and chopped coarse
1. Adjust oven rack 6 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Combine lemon juice, sugar and salt in large bowl. Add peaches and toss to combine, making sure to coat all sides with sugar mixture.
2. Transfer peaches, cut side up, to 12-inch oven-safe skillet. Pour any remaining sugar mixture into peach cavities. Pour water around peaches in skillet. Broil until peaches are just beginning to brown, 11 to 15 minutes.
3. Combine honey and butter in bowl and microwave until melted, about 30 seconds, then stir to combine. Remove peaches from oven (skillet handle will be hot) and brush half of honey mixture over peaches. Return peaches to oven and continue to broil until spotty brown, 5 to 7 minutes.
4. Remove skillet from oven (skillet handle will be hot), brush peaches with remaining honey mixture and transfer peaches to serving dish, leaving juices behind. Being careful of hot skillet handle, bring accumulated juices in skillet to simmer over medium heat and cook until syrupy, about 1 minute. Pour syrup over peaches. Sprinkle with hazelnuts and serve.