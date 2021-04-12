New food truck Chicky Sandos, 10625 Airline Highway, is cooking up Nashville-style hot chicken in the Baton Rouge area.
The food truck's menu consists of chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and a mix of fries and chicken called "Chicky Fries."
According to Chicky Sandos' Facebook page, the food truck could be found parked at Gilla Brewing Co., 13025 La. 44, Gonzales, and Andy's Frozen Custard, 606 W. Lee Drive. The eatery posts its weekly locations on both its Facebook and Instagram pages.
For more information, call (225) 320-0710 or email chickysandos@gmail.com.