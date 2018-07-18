Shirmp_Paella_Salad_154

Shrimp Paella Salad

Makes 8 (1⅓ cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.

Prep Time: 15 minutes. Cook Time: 20 minutes

2 (5-ounce) packages saffron yellow rice

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

⅛ teaspoon pepper

1 pound medium cooked and peeled shrimp

1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained

¾ cup chopped green bell pepper

1 cup frozen green peas, thawed

1 cup chopped tomato

½ cup chopped red onion

2 ounces chopped prosciutto

1. Prepare rice according to package directions; set aside.

2. In small bowl, mix together vinegar, lemon juice, oil, basil and pepper; set aside.

3. In large bowl, combine cooked rice with shrimp, artichoke hearts, green pepper, peas, tomato, red onion and prosciutto, mixing well. Pour dressing over rice mixture, tossing to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 253, calories from fat 11 percent, fat 3 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 113 mg, sodium 762 mg, carbohydrates 37 g, dietary fiber 2 g, total sugars 5 g, protein 21 g. Dietary exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2½ lean meat

Holly Clegg, best-selling national cookbook author of the trim&TERRIFIC & Eating Well cookbook series, specializes in easy, healthy, everyday recipes. Visit her website, The Healthy Cooking Blog. Follow her on facebook.com/HollyClegginstagram.com/holly_clegg and twitter.com/hollyclegg. Email her at holly@hollyclegg.com.

 

