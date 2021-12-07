Vallery Lomas, who won "The Great American Baking Show" in 2017, is coming to town Dec. 19 to promote her new cookbook.
Lomas, a Baton Rouge native, will be signing copies of her book, "Life is What You Bake It," at noon Dec. 19 at Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court.
The book has 100 recipes for everything from Apple Cider Fritters to Lemon-Honey Madeleines and Crawfish Hand Pies to her Grandma’s Million Dollar Cake. "Vallery shares heirloom family recipes from her native Louisiana, time spent in Paris, 'The Great American Baking Show,' and, of course, sweets and breads inspired by her adopted hometown, New York City," according to a news release.
For more information, call (225) 926-2600 or visit stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2837
A Country Christmas
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host "A Country Christmas" at noon Dec. 18.
The day at the taproom will include live music by 2 Domestic, 1 Import on the patio and the new food truck Creole Creations. Also, a free, 10-ounce pour will be awarded to anyone wearing an ugly Christmas sweater.
Get all the details at tinroofbeer.com.
Customer appreciation
The Smokey Pit, 1616 Dallas Drive, will host a Holiday Customer and Community Appreciation event at noon Dec. 18.
The day will include space walks, free food and games for the kids. There will be food and drink specials, raffles and live music.
A portion of the event's sales will be donated to families in need for the holiday season.
Visit thesmokeypit.com to get more info.
CharcuteWreaths class
Registration is open for a CharcuteWreaths class at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Brie Good-Charcuterie Boards, Boxes and More, 3176 Ozark St.
For more information, call (225) 278-7967.
Supper with Santa
Reserve your seats now for Supper with Santa at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at La Divina Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road.
Enjoy a delicious supper with plenty of time for families to interact with Santa without lines or crowds. A limited supply of reserved seats are available for this event. A $25 ticket includes an adult or child's supper, time with Santa, coloring fun and select unlimited beverages. Ticketed children must be accompanied by ticketed adults.
Visit facebook.com/events/468119014667831 to get the details.
Breakfast with Santa
Start the day off right at Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at Nutrition West, 4179 La. 1, Port Allen.
Cost is $35, which includes breakfast with milk or juice, one digital image and a surprise from Santa.
Call (225) 663-2000 for more information.
Mini holiday workshop
Registration is open for a Mini-Holiday Workshop — Full Holiday Meal for youngsters ages 9 to 11 at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Kids will learn to create a full holiday meal, including herbed focaccia bread, a roasted pork loin with roasted vegetables and a holiday-decorated spice cake.
Class size is limited to 12; tickets are $100.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/mini-holiday-workshop-full-holiday-meal-ages-9-15-suggested-tickets-189804238587 to sign up.