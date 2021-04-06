Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ, a fast-casual hot dog and barbecue restaurant, has opened at 636 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd.
The eatery, near the Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive intersection, offers barbecue sandwiches, plates and sliders along with 100% all-beef hot dogs, brats and sausages. You can enhance hots dogs and brats with a choice of more than 20 toppings. The menu also includes barbecue tacos, mac 'n' brisket sandwiches, jumbo chicken wings, loaded tots and more.
There's also a self-serve beer and wine wall for adults, and games such as corn hole, giant Connect Four as well as board games for the kids. TVs are located throughout the restaurants for sports and more.
The Baton Rouge location is the first of six slated to open in Louisiana. For more information, visit iwantcrave.com.
Cooking at Ruffino's
Tickets are on sale for the next Ruffino's Cooking Experience at 6 p.m. April 13 at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The theme, "Instagrammable Food," features a five-course meal paired with wine and includes front-row seats to watch chef Cliff Wright provide step-by-step instructions.
Tickets are $150 at shopruffinos.com/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-march-cooking-experience-instagrammable-food.
Wine dinner at 18 Steak
An Eberle Winery Wine Pairing Dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 27 at 18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'Auberge Ave.
The four-course dinner costs $89 per person. For tickets, visit lbatonrouge.com/dining/18-steak.
Music at Thai Kitchen
Acoustic guitarist Caitlyn Renee will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 15 at Thai Kitchen, 4550 Concord Ave.
For more information, call (225) 346-1230 or visit thaikitchenla.com.
Tunes at Boru Ramen
Boru Ramen in the Electric Depot, at 1509 Government St., is hosting Ramen + Music on the Patio, featuring a performance by Chris Ocmand, from 6 p.m. to 9 pm. April 17.
For more information, call (225) 283-1148 or visit boruramenbr.com.
Sourdough Pizza Night
Registration is open for the Sourdough Pizza Night leisure class from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 8 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Jeanne Mancuso will instruct participants on how to create a three-course meal that includes classic antipasto, fresh sourdough pizzas and tiramisu.
A temperature check and mask will be required to enter the building. Tickets are $125 at lci.edu/store/Pizza-Night-p292804024.