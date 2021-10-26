Live music, wine and food. What's not to love?
All are on the menu for the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic Foundation's third annual BROC, Rock & Wine event at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Blue Verse will provide the rock, and more than 20 stations will be serving wine and food from local restaurants, including Ruffino's, Rouj Creole, Bistro Byronz and Walk On's. There also will be silent and live auctions.
You must be 21 or older to attend the event in dressy-casual attire. No costumes please. All proceeds will go to support the BROC Foundation, a not-for-profit charitable organization that supports the BROC Athletic Training Outreach Program.
Tickets, $75 in advance and $100 the day of the event, are at eventbrite.com/e/broc-rock-wine-2021-tickets-172940558867?fbclid. More information is at brortho.com.
Monster Bash
Lakeside Bar & Daiquiris, 7490 Burbank Drive, will host its Monster Bash, featuring a costume contest, a DJ and drink specials, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Oct. 30.
Call (225) 767-8705 for more information.
Wines of Ziata dinner
The Little Village-Downtown, 447 N. Third St., is taking reservations for its Wines of Ziata Wine Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 27.
The dinner will be presented with Joel Dicharry, of Trinchero Family Wines, and feature wines of Ziata from Napa Valley at the On the River Event space, next door to the restaurant.
The cost is $150, which includes tax and tips. To secure a seat, call general manager Phil Brennan at (225) 218-6685.
Haunted gingerbread house
Registration is open for two Haunted Gingerbread House Workshops for ages 3-16 at the Young Chef's Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30.
Those attending, who can come in costume, will learn piping and decorating techniques as they decorate a chilling centerpiece with loads of candy and treats.
Cost is $65. Visit batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events for the details.
French Wine Dinner
Tickets are on sale for a French Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Tickets are $125, which include gratuity and tax. Visit sevn.ly/xokzSNUv for more information.
Hope Is Rising Dinner Concert
Tickets are on sale for a dinner concert celebrating the release of Louisiana gospel artist B.J. Pons' new CD, "Hope is Rising." The event will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at The Hill at St. Francisville, 15379 La. 10, St. Francisville.
Set in an elegant Victorian home, the evening will include worship and buffet dining, with food by Heirloom Catering, along with a performance by Billy Gaines.
Tickets are $50. Visit allevents.in/saint%20francisville/hope-is-rising-dinner-concert/10000171509659007 for details.
Gnarly Barley's new releases
Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. in Hammond has released Micro Giant Belgian Dubbel as the third in its 2021 seasonal releases.
Micro Giant is a traditional lager, a 6.8% Belgian Dubbel brewed with traditional Belgian Candi Sugar for a full and viscous body with a Belgian yeast for pronounced and balanced fruity esters. It will be available until the spring releases in early 2022.
For more information, visit gnarlybeer.com.