Cecelia Creole Bistro boasts that it is "authentically Louisiana," which is a simple yet bold statement from any restaurant in our state. We’re all experts on authenticity.

But it hits the nail on the head: The food here, on Third Street, is exactly what you want from “Louisiana” cuisine. And it's somehow tastier than what you might get elsewhere.

The menu has plenty of familiar favorites, like shrimp and grits, crabcakes and gumbo. But the execution of tried and true Louisiana ingredients, slightly buttoned up and expertly prepared, sets Cecelia apart.

The restaurant is "Baton Rouge nice" — you can wear your jeans, but at least put on a button-down shirt, too — and is friendlier and less noisy than its predecessor in the same space, Restaurant IPO.

My friends and I, for starters, had crawfish fritters, which were well-fried. More than just lumps of fried dough, actual crawfish was tasted when we bit through the crispy, flavorful exterior. Each order comes with five for $11, and the dish started the meal off well.

Cecelia’s beer menu features 13 Louisiana brews, a basic selection of wine and a list of handmade cocktails, several of which feature Louisiana alcohol. In between entrees, we dug into a wedge salad, which was swimming in thick, creamy dressing, blue cheese crumbles and crispy bacon. Cecelia’s new chef, Mark Rilley, comes from downtown steakhouse Stroube’s, and his kitchen knows its way around a good wedge. We also ordered creamy grits alongside our entrees, and you should, too.

+5 Cecelia Creole Bistro opens for dinner in downtown Baton Rouge; lunch service starts next week The team behind Baton Rouge restaurants such as Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar and Kalurah Street Grill has opened a Creole restaurant in downtown Bat…

The flounder meuniére ($24) had a great cornmeal crust. Served over crunchy green beans with large lumps of crabmeat, the dish was exactly as advertised, each element excellent, delicious in its simplicity.

The Cajun redfish ($23) was the shining star of the meal. Each element of the dish plays its role, starting with the base of creamy maque choux, which is topped with two blackened redfish pieces. A generous pile of crawfish tails sautéed in Crystal butter tops the redfish.

It is a compliment to say each element of this dish tastes like itself: fresh, crisp, creamy, spicy. This could be a jumbled bowl of corn and boiled crawfish; instead, you taste each kernel of corn, each crawfish tail and even the distinct flavor of the hot sauce.

Our server, in a moment of sheer brilliance (or delicious up-selling), suggested finishing our meal with an order of skillet cornbread ($8 for a half) from the appetizer menu.

Served in a small, piping hot, cast-iron skillet, the cornbread arrives swimming in maple bourbon glaze. The aroma of warm syrup fills the restaurant — people looked over from nearby tables to see what we’d ordered.

Is there anything more Louisiana than drooling over the next table’s sizzling, bourbon-soaked cornbread?

Once we let the beautiful bubbling maple syrup cool slightly — no need to singe taste buds, you’ll need them — we dug into a fluffy, nicely textured cornbread. Sweet syrup and bourbon punctuate each bite. Served with whipped cinnamon butter, and alongside a boozy milk punch made with praline rum ($8), this was a nice ending to a delicious meal.

Despite all of downtown Baton Rouge’s development and growth, for a certain set, hitting the area still needs to be tied to an event, like a concert or party. Eating dinner at Cecelia, its food layered with flavor, its menu full of the dishes you’ll know and love, should be that next thing to bring you downtown.

Cecelia Creole Bistro

421 N. Third St.

(225) 615-7833; ceceliabr.com

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

PROS: Familiar Louisiana dishes, expertly prepared

CONS: No dedicated parking, must park in nearby pay lots