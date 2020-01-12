With multiple awards on his mantle and an undefeated, national championship-bound football team to tout, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is a hot commodity these days.

Baton Rouge business Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has led the Orgeron craze; many of its Louisiana locations have had cutouts of the LSU coach inside its restaurants since Coach O was hired.

There's only one problem — they're having trouble keeping them.

Cane's CEO Todd Graves tweeted out videos of multiple customers stealing Orgeron cutouts from his restaurants. A spokesperson for the chicken fast food chain, Julie Perrault, said at least 10 cutouts have been stolen from locations across the state.

But Graves appears to have a sense of humor about the thefts that have occurred inside his stores, tweeting statements along with the videos such as "Leggo my Coach O," "Where'd Coach O geaux?" and "Caniacs prepping for the big game like...."

"Obviously we don't want to promote theft, but we love that our customers love Coach Orgeron as much as we do," Perrault said.

Leggo my Coach O 🐯🤣 pic.twitter.com/wim4xI5wlR — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) January 12, 2020

The Louisiana-based company loves the energy Orgeron and his undefeated team have brought to the state, Perrault said, and the chain has appreciated seeing their customers' passion for LSU.

In just over 24 hours, Orgeron and his team will face off against Clemson in New Orleans. Crowds of football fans, mostly here to cheer on LSU, have already emerged in the Crescent City for a series of planned CFP events before kickoff at 7 p.m. Monday.