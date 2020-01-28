'We've been trying to get to Baton Rouge for five years,' says Klara Cvitanovich, center, with her sons, Tommy Cvitanovich, left, and Gerry Cvitanovich in the kitchen at the new Drago's Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge.
'We've been trying to get to Baton Rouge for five years,' says Klara Cvitanovich, center, with her sons, Tommy Cvitanovich, left, and Gerry Cvitanovich in the kitchen at the new Drago's Seafood Restaurant in Baton Rouge.
Foster Moreau abandoned all thoughts of football to focus on his plate of Drago's signature charbroiled oysters.
That and the cheesecake.
"It's almost like ice cream," said the former LSU tight end-turned-Las Vegas Raider, getting ready to scoop up the last bite. "I've never had Drago's cheesecake, and I've never had cheesecake like this."
Moreau was dining with his dad, Lloyd, during the trial run at Drago's Seafood Restaurant leading to its grand opening at 4580 Constitution Ave. in Baton Rouge.
Co-owner Tommy Cvitanovich says the restaurant will open Feb. 3.
"We love Drago's in Metairie," said Lloyd Moreau, "and we definitely wanted to come in and try out the new restaurant in Baton Rouge."
The Moreaus filled their table with lobster mac and cheese, boudin-stuffed shrimp and, of course, Drago's charbroiled oysters. Their verdict?
"It was everything that Drago's is supposed to be," Foster Moreau said.
That's all Cvitanovich needed to hear.
"A reporter once asked me if this going to be a version of Drago's Restaurant," he said. "I said, 'Absolutely not.' This is going to be a Drago's Restaurant, it's not going to be a version of. Whatever you see in Metairie, which is our original, is going to be the same way here. Policies, procedures, menus, prices, everything."
And "everything" includes service.
"We have three grills in our charbroiled oyster expo area," Cvitanovich said. " … Our policy is anybody — managers included — if you're the only person there when that guy says 'Runner,' you're expected to grab that plate of oysters and bring it to the dining room. That's our trademark dish, that's what I want to go to the table perfect. Perfect."
On this trial night, Cvitanovich steps up to the grill to show just how it's done, using tongs to pluck fiery oysters off the grill, then dousing them in water.
The result, as he said, must be perfect. Nothing less can be placed on the Moreaus' — or any other customer's — table.
It's how the Cvitanovich family has been doing it since Drago and Klara Cvitanovich first opened that Metairie restaurant in 1969. Today, matriarch Klara Cvitanovich and sons Tommy and Gerry own the chain. Drago Cvitanovich died in 2017.
Baton Rouge is the fifth operation. In addition to the original location, the Cvitanoviches opened a Drago's in the New Orleans Hilton Riverside after Hurricane Katrina, then expanded to Jackson, Mississippi, five years ago, and to Lafayette two years ago.
"We've been trying to get to Baton Rouge for five years," Klara Cvitanovich said. "I'm very happy with what I see here."
The Baton Rouge restaurant is an almost $7 million project.
"That doesn't include the purchase of a piece of property behind us," Tommy Citanovich said. "We have secured two pieces of property behind us in addition to this one for additional parking, because parking is an issue. And we hope to address it with that. And we also have a backup plan in case that's not enough."
The 13,600-square-foot building will seat just under 500 people with the bar, which has a small stage for live entertainment, accommodating about 100, Tommy Cvitanovich said, adding that a portion of the dining room can be partitioned off for smaller private gatherings.
There's also a back entrance that leads to a space that can be used for private meetings.
"This is going to be the Governor's Room," said Tommy Cvitanovich of the space where portraits of Louisiana governors will hang. "As other governors are elected, we will add them to the list. We're going to probably put a state crest in here. We'll probably be able to seat about 16 people in here. Very excited about this room."
As in the other restaurants, Mandeville artist Jane Bateman has created murals and paintings, most of Gulf Coast scenes paying tribute to the family history.
The Baton Rouge restaurant will employee 200 people, Tommy Cvitanovich said, bringing the chain's total employees to about 700.
"My dad would have told you, and my mother will tell you now, that they have lived the American dream," Tommy Cvitanovich said.
That Drago's exists at all is a bit of a dream come true.
Tommy Cvitanovich said his parents both came from Yugoslavia, in the part that is now Croatia. His father, he said, was jailed as a teenager after trying to escape the country's communist regime during World War II. He escaped again after his release, this time making it to Germany, where he joined the U.S. Army.
Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant who cheered for the team's victory including Palmer Piacun, 8, 'Little' Drago Cvitanovich, 11, Drago's grandson top left, Tommy S. Cvitanovich, co-owner and Drago's son, background left with arm raised; Maya Cvitanovich, seated second right, and Natasha Cvitanovich, right, in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
Tommy S. Cvitanovich, co-owner and Drago's son, left, in Metairie, La. high-five other viewers as the Croatian National Football Team plays and ultimately defeats Britain 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory including Klara Cvitanovich, Drago's wife and co-founder of the restaurant, as she kisses their grandson 'Little' Drago Cvitanovich, 11, in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969 and passed away in 2017.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory including Natasha Cvitanovich, left, Ivana Popich, assistant manger, and Maria Abadie, general manager, in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969 and passed away in 2017.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
A plate of the famous charbroiled oysters from Drago's Seafood. Tommy Cvitanovich, the owner and operator of Drago’s, said his real estate partners have purchased property in Baton Rouge. Plans are to open a restaurant near the intersection of Interstate 10 and College Drive in the fall. Drago's will be located in a building that had been home for FYE.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory Ivana Popich, assistant manager, in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory including Maria Abadie, general manager, ringing a bell in the final minutes in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant including Alicia Solorzano, restaurant manager, who was rooting for England, in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969.
On what would have been Drago Cvitanovich's 96th birthday, the Croatian National Football Team defeated England 2-1 in the World Cup in Russia to advance to the final. Drago's Seafood Restaurant hosted Croatian fans and family members at the restaurant cheering for the team's victory including Palmer Piacun, 8, held by Parker Piacun, 15, and Tommy S. Cvitanovich, co-owner and Drago's son, background center, in Metairie, La. Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatian immigrants, of the Dalmatian coast of the Adriatic Sea, played an integral role in the creation of the oyster industry in Southeastern Louisiana. Many settled in Plaquemines and Jefferson Parish. Croatian oyster fisherman, dealers, and restaurateurs like Drago Cvitanovich came to dominate the oyster industry for several decades. Cvitanovich was an avid soccer goalie in Croatian before giving up his dreams to play professionally and immigrating to the United States in 1964. He opened Drago's in Metairie in 1969 and passed away in 2017.
He worked in the military police for three years, Tommy Cvitanovich recalled, and was honorably discharged, but wasn't allowed to immigrate to the United States.
"He secured passage to Canada, where he eventually landed a job in a lumberjack dining hall," Tommy Cvitanovich said.
His mother, he said, left Yugoslavia at 17 to attend school in London, then went live with her aunt in New Jersey. Visiting another aunt in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, she met her future husband, who was there visiting his two sisters.
"They married three weeks later and lived in Vancouver," said Tommy Cvitanovich, noting that's where he and his brother were born.
Canada was home until 1959, when Drago Cvitanovich was cleared to immigrate to the United States. The family sold everything and moved to New Orleans, where his father went to work for his sister and brother-in-law's restaurant, Tommy Cvitanovich said.
In 1969, the family opened its first restaurant, establishing the traditions Tommy Cvitanovich is doing his best to uphold in Baton Rouge.