Garden Herb Cheese Ball
Makes 1 cheese ball. Prep time: 40 minutes. Recipe is from “Cheese Balls: More Than 30 Celebratory and Cheese-licious Recipes” by Dena Rayess.
12 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
4 ounces Brie cheese, rind removed
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons thyme leaves (from 10 to 15 sprigs)
¾ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
1. Combine the cream cheese, Brie, garlic powder and thyme in a bowl. With an electric mixer, beat on medium speed until incorporated. Form the mixture into a ball and refrigerate until set. (See note.)
2. While the cheese ball sets, stir together the parsley and rosemary on a rimmed plate.
3. About 30 minutes before serving, remove the chilled cheese ball from the fridge. Roll the ball in the herbs, pressing them firmly to the ball, until covered completely. Let soften at room temperature for 30 minutes. Serve.
Serve with crostini, sea salt crackers, herb-infused or plain honey.
Note: To shape the cheese ball, spoon the cheese mixture onto the center of a large piece of plastic wrap. Gather the ends of the plastic and twist to close, forming a ball with the cheese mixture. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to set. (The cheese ball can be refrigerated overnight.)