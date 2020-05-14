The warden asks: What do you want for your last meal?
Answer: Crabcakes. And keep 'em coming.
That last meal thing is a little dark, but these crabcakes are last-meal good.
Filled with crab and crusted in panko breadcrumbs before getting a light saute, they deliver a flavor-fillled, light-as-air crispiness.
We serve them with a garlicky, green onion aioli, but a remoulade would also be delicious.
It just doesn't get any better.
Crabcakes
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is by Jay Martin.
1 pound lump crabmeat, drained
½ cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
½ teaspoon baking powder
⅓ cup milk
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons finely chopped green onions
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
⅛ teaspoon white pepper
2 teaspoons dried onion flakes
¾ teaspoon dried parsley flakes
Cayenne pepper to taste
Panko breadcrumbs for coating patties
¼ cup butter
1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, except breadcrumbs and melted butter. Shape into six patties. Chill at least one hour.
2. Melt butter over medium heat in large skillet. Coat patties in breadcrumbs and saute about 4 minutes on each side or until golden.
Green Onion Aioli
Makes 1 cup.
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon Tabasco
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
½ cup green onions, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in food processor for 2-3 minutes.