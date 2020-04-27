We have always loved the tangy taste of Korean barbecue.
This recipe for Korean-Style Ribs comes from Lynn Alley's cookbook, "The Gourmet Slow Cooker, Volume II,' and was shared by Julie Kay, former Advocate staffer, in her "What A Crock" column.
Since the recipe calls for the ribs to be browned, the dish is going to take a few extra minutes in prep time, but it’s well worth it.
You can brown the ribs on the stove top, or, if you have a slow cooker with an insert that can go from the stove top to the slow-cooker base, use that.
Don’t worry about the crusty dark exterior. The ribs get dark from the sauce.
Korean-Style Ribs
Serves 4. Recipe is from "The Gourmet Slow Cooker, Volume II" by Lynn Alley.
3 pounds pork or beef ribs, fat trimmed
½ cup soy sauce
1 cup freshly squeezed orange or tangerine juice
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon freshly minced or grated fresh peeled ginger
3 cloves garlic, finely minced
2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
2 tablespoons brown sugar or honey
3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
2 green onions, green part only, thinly sliced, for garnish
1. Place a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the ribs and cook, turning, for 15 to 20 minutes, until browned on all sides. Transfer ribs to the slow cooker.
2. In a bowl, combine soy sauce, orange juice, vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil and brown sugar; mix well. Pour sauce over ribs. Cover and cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours, until meat is very tender.
3. To serve, arrange ribs on serving platter and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with the sesame seeds and green onions and serve at once.