Korean-Style Ribs
Buy Now

Korean-Style Ribs

 File photo

We have always loved the tangy taste of Korean barbecue.

This recipe for Korean-Style Ribs comes from Lynn Alley's cookbook, "The Gourmet Slow Cooker, Volume II,' and was shared by Julie Kay, former Advocate staffer, in her "What A Crock" column.

Since the recipe calls for the ribs to be browned, the dish is going to take a few extra minutes in prep time, but it’s well worth it.

You can brown the ribs on the stove top, or, if you have a slow cooker with an insert that can go from the stove top to the slow-cooker base, use that.

Cook This: Honey Soy Pork Roast is a slow cooker dream

Don’t worry about the crusty dark exterior. The ribs get dark from the sauce.

Korean-Style Ribs

Serves 4. Recipe is from "The Gourmet Slow Cooker, Volume II" by Lynn Alley.

3 pounds pork or beef ribs, fat trimmed

½ cup soy sauce

1 cup freshly squeezed orange or tangerine juice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly minced or grated fresh peeled ginger

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar or honey

3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

2 green onions, green part only, thinly sliced, for garnish

1. Place a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the ribs and cook, turning, for 15 to 20 minutes, until browned on all sides. Transfer ribs to the slow cooker.

2. In a bowl, combine soy sauce, orange juice, vinegar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil and brown sugar; mix well. Pour sauce over ribs. Cover and cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours, until meat is very tender.

3. To serve, arrange ribs on serving platter and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with the sesame seeds and green onions and serve at once.

View comments