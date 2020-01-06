Don't have a few thousand extra dollars lying around to buy a ticket to LSU's College Football Playoff Championship game against Clemson in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night?
No problem. Baton Rouge area restaurants and bars are offering the next-best option for watching the game among fellow fans while enjoying drink specials, a Joe Burrow Burger and, yes, the Joey Burriteaux.
Here are a few places you can cheer on the Tigers:
Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road, (225) 388-9000
Owner Neal Hendrick said Zippy's will be open all day, and at 7 p.m., all 17 of its televisions will be tuned into ESPN for the game.
"We'll also have pre-game festivities, and we'll be selling the Joey Burriteaux," Hendrick said.
Named for LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, the burrito replicates the ingredients Joe Burrow put into the build-your-own burrito he ordered from Zippy's earlier in the season.
"The staff was so excited when they received that order," Hendrick said. "It was after the Alabama game, and Joe Burrow was on his way to becoming a local icon. The staff said, 'We need to name a burrito for him.'"
The Joey Burriteaux — made with steak, rice, cheese, corn, grilled onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa — has since become a Zippy's signature dish, selling for $9.25 for the regular size and $12.25 for the Heisman size.
Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs, (225) 243-5258
Big Mike's Sports Bar & Grill also has a menu offering paying homage to the LSU QB.
"We started making the Joe Burrow Burger after the LSU-Oklahoma game, and we have a lot of orders for it," said manager Brooklyn O'Neal. "It's a dressed cheeseburger topped by four cheese sticks. The game is on Monday, which is also our all-you-can-eat boiled shrimp night."
The restaurant will open its Crown Royal Room at 4 p.m. (you must be 21 and older to get in), where a DJ playing music until game time.
Both the Crown Royal Room and the restaurant are equipped with large projectors which will show the game, along with the rest of the televisions throughout the restaurant.
The Bulldog, 4385 Perkins Road, (225) 303-9400
The Bulldog will be game ready starting at 11:30 a.m.
"We'll have the same beer special that we had during football season," bartender Ryan Nelson said. "And all of the TVs will be tuned into the game. We have eight TVs and a large projector."
Nelson added that only music by Louisiana and Baton Rouge artists will be played on game night.
Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, (225) 756-8815
Mason's Grill will extend its regular happy hour specials on game night.
"Our happy hour is usually from 3 to 7 o'clock," said Mason's Janesha Little "We'll extend it through closing hours."
And all 10 of its TVs will be tuned into the game.
Bengal Taproom, 421 Third St., (225) 778-5479
The Bengal Taproom will have its 25 TVs tuned in and will be offering the same drink specials it serves on regular game days.
"That includes shots for every touchdown and mixed drinks and draft beers specials," said Colette Crouere, adding the bar may add a special for the championship game.