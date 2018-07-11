ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Mushroom Marinara
Makes 1½ to 2 cups sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4-6 ripe tomatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
½ small onion, minced
1 cup fresh mushrooms, washed and chopped
1 teaspoons sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon fresh or ½ teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon fresh or ½ teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon fresh or ½ teaspoon dried parsley
1. Stem and cut tomatoes into wedges. Puree in a blender or food processor. Strain through a sieve.
2. Heat olive oil in a 2- to 3-quart Dutch oven or deep, heavy skillet.
3. Sauté garlic, onion and mushrooms until tender.
4. Stir in the strained tomato sauce.
5. Season with salt, pepper, sugar and herbs.
6. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce reduces and thickens, about 30 minutes.
7. Serve warm over eggplant or pasta.
Fried Eggplant
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 eggs
½ cup milk
2 cups canola oil
1 large or 2 small eggplants
¾ cup cornmeal
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
1. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat.
2. Whisk eggs and milk together in a medium mixing bowl.
3. Cut eggplant into thin slices, about ¼-inch thick. Soak them in egg mixture.
4. In a separate shallow bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, seasonings and sugar.
5. Remove eggplant from egg mixture and dredge in the cornmeal mixture.
6. Fry in batches until golden on both sides. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
7. Serve warm alone or topped with sauce.
Cantaloupe Granita
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup sugar
½ cup water
2 tablespoons torn mint leaves
1 cup ice cubes
1 cantaloupe, peeled, seeded and cubed (about 4-5 cups)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
⅛ teaspoon salt
1. In a small, heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, make a simple syrup by simmering sugar, water and mint leaves until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes.
2. Remove from heat, pour into a separate, heatproof bowl and stir in the ice cubes.
3. In a food processor, puree the cantaloupe, lemon juice, salt and cooled simple syrup until smooth.
4. Pour mixture into a heavy glass or plastic dish. Freeze, stirring after the first hour, until ready to serve.
5. Spoon granita into individual glasses or bowls and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.