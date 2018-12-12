ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Rosemary Pound Cake
Makes two 9-by-5-inch loaves. Recipe from “Martha Stewart’s Cakes: Our First-Ever Book of Bundts, Loaves, Layers, Coffee Cakes and More” by Editors of Martha Stewart Living and used with permission in “Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice: A Book-to-Table Classic” from the Puffin Plated series by Puffin Books.
For the Rosemary Honey
1 cup light-flavored honey, such as clover
5 rosemary sprigs (3 inches each)
For the cakes
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for pans
2¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pans
1 cup cake flour (not self-rising)
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2¼ cups sugar
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
3 large whole eggs plus 1 large egg white
1 cup milk
1. Make the rosemary honey: Bring honey and rosemary to a simmer in a small saucepan; cook 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let steep until cool, about 45 minutes. Remove rosemary, or leave in for a stronger flavor. (Honey can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to one week.)
2. Make the cakes: Preheat oven to 350 F. Butter two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans; line with parchment, leaving a 1-inch overhang on each long side. Butter parchment; dust with flour, tapping out excess. In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours, baking powder and salt.
3. With an electric mixer on medium speed, beat butter, sugar, chopped rosemary and vanilla until pale and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add whole eggs and the egg white, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Reduce speed to low; add flour mixture in two batches, alternating with the milk and beginning and ending with the flour; beat until just combined.
4. Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Bake, rotating halfway through, until deep golden and a cake tester comes out with only a few moist crumbs attached, 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven; brush tops of cakes with ¾ cup rosemary honey. Transfer pans to a wire rack to cool 10 minutes. Using parchment, lift cakes from pans; cool on rack 15 minutes more. Serve warm with more honey drizzled over slices. (Cooled cakes can be stored at room temperature, wrapped in plastic, up to three days.)
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Fruitcake Cookies
Makes 5 dozen small cookies. Recipe is from “Barefoot Contessa at Home: Everyday Recipes You’ll Make Over and Over Again” by Ina Garden and used with permission in “Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Book-to-Table Classic” from the Puffin Plated series by Puffin Books.
½ pound dried figs
¼ pound raisins
¼ pound candied cherries, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons dry sherry
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
6 ounces chopped walnuts
Kosher salt
½ pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
½ teaspoon ground cloves
½ cup superfine sugar
⅓ cup light brown sugar, firmly packed
1 extra-large egg
2⅔ cups all-purpose flour
1. Snip off the hard stems of the figs with scissors or a small knife and coarsely chop the figs. In a medium bowl, combine the figs, raisins, cherries, honey, sherry, lemon juice, walnuts and a pinch of salt. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to sit overnight at room temperature.
2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter, cloves, superfine sugar and brown sugar on medium speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. With the mixer on low speed, add the egg and mix until incorporated. With the mixer still on low, slowly add the flour and ¼ teaspoon salt and mix just until combined. Don’t overmix! Add the fruits and nuts, including any liquid in the bowl. Divide the dough in half and place each half on the long edge of a 12-by-18-inch piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll each half into a log, 1½ to 1¾ inches thick, making an 18-inch-long roll. Refrigerate the dough for several hours, or until firm.
3. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
4. With a small, sharp knife, cut the logs into ½-inch-thick slices. Place the slices ½ inch apart on ungreased sheet pans and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until lightly golden.