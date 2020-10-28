Deep Fried Oreos
Makes 36 servings. Recipe is from George Geary's "Fair Foods."
36 'Double Stuf' Oreos
36 skewers
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups buttermilk
⅓ cup whole milk
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Canola oil
Confectioners sugar
1. Skewer each Oreo vertically, through the cream filling. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze for 2 hours.
2. Meanwhile, prepare the batter: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, whole milk, eggs and melted butter. Pour into flour mixture and blend just until smooth.
4. Pour 1½ inches of canola oil into a stockpot and heat over medium heat until the oil reaches 375 degrees F.
5. Dip each skewered Oreo into batter until fully coated. Place in hot oil, turning after a few seconds to make sure all sides are light brown, about 4 to 6 minutes.
6. Drain on paper towels and dust with confectioners sugar.
Deep-Fried Twinkies
Makes 6 servings. Recipe is from George Geary's "Fair Foods."
6 Twinkies
3 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoon granulated sugar
3 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon sea salt
1 cup buttermilk
½ cup whole milk
3 large eggs
3 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
Canola oil
Confectioners sugar
1. Skewer each Twinkie and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Freeze for 2 hours
2. Meanwhile, prepare the batter: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together buttermilk, whole milk, eggs and melted butter. Pour into flour mixture and blend just until smooth.
4. In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches of canola oil over medium heat to 375 degrees F.
5. Working with 2 at a time, dip the Twinkies into the batter until fully coated. Place in the hot oil, turning after a few seconds until all sides have reached a light brown color, about 4 to 6 minutes.
6. Drain on paper towels, then dust with confectioners sugar.
Chocolate-Encased Bacon
Makes 12 strips. Recipe is from George Geary's "Fair Foods."
*Cook's note: Most chocolates are suitable. I used a Ghirardelli bittersweet baking bar, with 60% cacao, but in future use, I would use something sweeter.
12 strips applewood bacon
1 pound chocolate candy coating*
Sea salt
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
2. Thread bacon strips onto skewers and place on two baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20 minutes, turning bacon strips halfway through.
3. Drain and pat excess oil away with paper towels. Meanwhile, melt chocolate coating in a bowl over a double boiler.
4. Using a pastry brush, coat bacon strips evenly with chocolate on both sides. Place strips on a clean baking sheet lined with parchment paper and sprinkle with sea salt. Let cool.
5. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
(For variety, it's possible to melt chocolate of a different color to drizzle over the coated bacon.)
Fried Pickles
Also works for olives. Recipe is from George Geary's "Fair Foods."
24 ounces dill pickles, sliced into ½-inch rounds
1½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoon seasoned salt
2 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1½ tablespoon hot sauce
¾ cup water
Canola oil
1. Drain dill slices on paper towels, refrigerate until ready to use
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder and black pepper. Add hot sauce and water to make a runny paste.
3. In a stockpot, heat 1½ inches of canola oil over medium heat to 375 degrees F.
4. Dip pickle rounds into the batter to coat all sides. If the batter is runny and doesn’t stick to the pickle, add additional flour. If it is too thick, add hot water.
5. Using a slotted spoon, lower the battered pickles into the hot oil and fry until golden brown, about 30 seconds, turning over halfway through. (For crispier pickles, I fried for 70 seconds.)
6. Remove from heat and drain on paper towels.