Raising Cane’s is providing customers with an easier and faster way to order and receive their chicken finger meals with the launch of its first mobile ordering app.
Raising Cane’s mobile online ordering allows customers to order ahead, skip the line and get their food even faster through takeout or curbside pickup.
“We are always looking for ways to give ‘Caniacs’ the best experience possible, and serving our 'one love' fast is especially important during this time when our drive-thrus have been so busy,” Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran said. “Our mobile app gives our customers an even faster way to get their hot, delicious chicken fingers, and I have no doubt they are going to love it.”
The Raising Cane’s app is now available in participating markets on Google Play and the Apple iTunes store.
For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.