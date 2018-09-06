Big news Thursday on the Baton Rouge restaurant scene – veteran restauranteur Leo Verde has joined Wayne Stabiler's family of restaurants. The announcement was made by Operations Manager Kevin Kimball.
Verde, who most recently was the general manager for Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will be at Stab's Prime Steak & Seafood on Jefferson Highway.
“Leo and I have been friends for over 25 years, so you can only imagine the excitement both of us share in working together at Stab’s,” Kimball said. “Leo's experience along with his passion for Baton Rouge is a perfect fit.”
Wayne Stabiler Companies restaurants include Stab's Prime on Jefferson Highway, the original Stab's Steak & Seafood in Central, Palermo Ristorante on Jefferson Highway at Bocage and both locations of The Little Village.