Some restaurants will open their dining rooms on Friday, but they are limited to 25% of regular capacity. So takeout service is still going to be important for business.

So, why wait? Place your dinner orders now. Here are three suggestions for today:

TJ Ribs

When you're in the mood for barbecue, TJ Ribs always comes through.

And if you don't exactly know what kind of barbecue you're in the mood for, the restaurant's BBQ Platter ($39.95) has the answer with its combination of grilled sausage, smoked ribs, smoked wings, brisket, pulled pork, a ½ barbecue chicken, smoked turkey and chopped beef brisket. And you get fries with that!

Place your takeout order between 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. by calling (225) 383-7427 for the restaurant at 2324 S. Acadian Thruway or (225) 291-8100 for the restaurant at 86330 Siegen Lane. You also can visit tjribs.com.

Zeeland Street Market Wine & Deli

At Zeeland Street Market Wine & Deli, 2031 Perkins Road, it's cooking like your mom is in the kitchen.

In fact, one dish is called Mama's Pot Roast, and it's served with mashed potatoes, green beans and cornbread ($10.99).

Is your mouth watering yet? Ours is, which is why we'll place our takeout order between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. by calling (225) 387-4546. Visit zeelandstreet.com for a complete menu.

Twin Peaks

There are so many variations of the hamburger, but Twin Peaks, 6990 Siegen Lane, definitely has something special in The Hangover.

The ground beef patty is seasoned, smashed and seared to order. Dressings include a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo. It's also served with fries. ($13.24)

Call (225) 293-1955 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.