Overindulging is a common practice during the holidays, and many people enjoy sharing well-prepared goodies with the cutest member of the family: the dog. However, it's important to keep your pup's safety in mind when giving in to those adorable, begging eyes.

We've compiled a list of Thanksgiving foods that are safe and healthy for your dog's consumption, and others you should keep on the table.

Turkey (no bones, no skin)

The star of the show is absolutely fine to give to your dog, as long as it's free of bones and skin. The American Kennel Club says though it may be tempting to share turkey bones, it could damage your pup's digestive tract.

Potatoes

Boiled and baked potatoes (including sweet potatoes!) are safe and healthy for dogs. These foods should be served completely cooked, free of additives, and in moderation. Stay away from sharing mashed potatoes.

Pumpkin

A very healthy option for your pooch. Pumpkin contains vitamins that are great for a dog's digestive system, along with the health of their skin and coat.

Green beans

Green beans are totally OK to share with the dog, but the AKC says it should be served without butter or spices.

Dessert

It's best to leave dessert on the table and out of your dog's bowl. However, apples are a great option for satisfying Fido's sweet tooth. Be sure to cut around the core — large amounts of apple seeds can be toxic.

Unsafe Thanksgiving foods

-Casseroles

-Chocolate

-Cookies, pies, sweets (especially containing xylitol)

-Creamed peas

-Gravy

-Ham

-Mashed potatoes

-Onions, scallions, garlic

-Raisins, grapes

-Spices

-Stuffing

-Turkey bones and skin

-Yeast dough

Also, alcoholic beverages should never be served to dogs — keep that treat to yourself.

In the event of an emergency, call your vet or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.