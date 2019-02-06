Load up on mac 'n' cheese Saturday

Macaroni and cheese is back in the Red Stick for a second helping of the Capital City Mac Fest, to be held this weekend at Perkins Rowe.

Organized by Geaux Rouge Productions in partnership with Perkins Rowe, the festival will feature more than 15 takes on the classic, delicious comfort food, said Franz Borghardt, co-founder of Geaux Rouge Productions, whose mission is to create community events that showcase Baton Rouge's culinary talents.

The vendors will compete for Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice awards with the attending cheese-loving community afforded the opportunity to eat mac 'n' cheese from each participating competitor.

Featured vendors include Provisions on Perkins, City Pork Deli & Charcuterie, Sammy’s Grill, Creole Cabana, Cou-Yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q, The Overpass Merchant, Bin 77 Bistro, The Rum House and The Big Cheezy.

The Capital City Mac Fest takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com for $35; free for children 9 and younger. $10 from each ticket sold will benefit the Baton Rouge General Pediatric Division’s Burn Camp.

Drago's eyeing Baton Rouge property

A rezoning request has been filed for a Drago’s Seafood Restaurant near the intersection of College Drive and Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.

Drago’s, the New Orleans eatery best known for its charbroiled oysters, has eyed a Baton Rouge location for years. In 2015, there was talk about including Drago’s as part of a mixed-use development off Highland Road in front of the Country Club of Louisiana.

An application was filed with the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission to rezone the property at 4580 Constitution Ave., to allow for alcohol sales for a Drago’s Restaurant. The property had been the home of FYE, but has been vacant for several years, since the DVD and CD retailer went out of business. The planning commission is set to vote on the rezoning at its March 18 meeting.

Gumbo cook-off takes over downtown

The annual Red Stick Roux Rally, a gumbo cook-off, will take place Saturday, Feb. 9, at Galvez Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. The event is hosted by Karing Is Doing Something (K.I.D.S.) as a fundraiser for local youth shelter Youth Oasis.

Fifty teams will be competing in the gumbo competition, with local chefs judging chicken and sausage, seafood and "Cajun comb" divisions. There will also be a People's Choice award. The event will also feature music by the Sara Collins Band, Kendall Shaffer Band and Vidalia Band.

The Red Stick Roux Rally will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $10. rouxrally.com.

Recent openings and closings

Lit Pizza's Gonzales location (2520 Outfitters Drive) is now open. It is the fifth spot for the create-your-own, blast-fired pizzeria. Lit Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (225) 424-6144; lit.pizza.

KC's Grill on Exchequer Drive closed last week. The business opened there in 2017 shortly after City Pork Kitchen and Pie closed. It was the second location for KC's Grill, which originally opened in Prairieville — but that location closed in December.

Leslie D. Rose and Tim Boone contributed to this report.

Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Sent it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.