When Misti and Brumby Bergeron went looking for a spot for their restaurant, among a group of numbered buildings tucked beneath the Perkins Road overpass stood No. 5.

Soon BLDG 5 Market + Kitchen + Patio was in business at 2805 Kalurah St., and just this month the eatery celebrated its first anniversary.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride of a year, but it's been good for the most part," said Brumby Bergeron. "We've learned that whatever comes at us, we have to duck and weave and go with it. And that's what we did."

The lesson came early. Only four months after opening, the state closed restaurant dining rooms because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We completely pivoted," Bergeron said. "We changed the day they said we couldn't have diners in. The next morning we woke up and set the full menu for the week for meal delivery and pick up. And we called the (Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control) and asked how we deliver alcohol. They were awesome. They said come down and fill out the paperwork, bring a check and we'll have you delivering by tomorrow afternoon. That's what we did. That's how we did everything."

Even with Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent announcement that restaurants had to revert to 50% dining capacity, BLDG 5 is fully operational.

"We have basically five different businesses under one roof," Bergeron said. "We have the market in the front, where people can walk in a grab a salad and bring it to the office and eat it for lunch. We have a lunch service, a dinner service. We have a private party rental, and we have meal deliveries on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday."

Diners can eat inside, on the tropical deck or in the private dining room. On an upper deck, they can count boxcars of trains passing only 50 yards away while waiting for a table.

The warehouse appeal of the building is what attracted the Bergerons to the site.

"We knew it would work, because the area is so awesome," Bergeron said. "Misti and I have been doing interior design for years, and we love ripping up walls and adding a wall and seeing the beauty in buildings. And rather than tear this down and start off fresh, we wanted to leave the integrity and take what my landlord has going on here, which is rustic and funky and fun, and make the interior design of this place blend in with this property rather than completely different."

But it was the tree outside the back door that sealed the deal.

"My whole business plan is built around this tree right here," said Bergeron, pointing to the tree now growing through the center of the deck. "When we had the investors here, I put a table here and hung one string of lights from the tree to another tree in the back, and we had them here at dusk. We had story boards of what is was going to look like, along with the menu, and that was it."

That rustic appeal carries through to the menu.

"The most popular items by far are the dinner boards," Bergeron said. "We basically have four dinner boards right now. We just changed two of them out to kind of winterize them a little bit."

Each dinner board comes with eight to 10 items. The Mediterranean Coast Board features pan-seared falafel, zaalouk and Israeli salad, while the offerings on the Little Italy Board include shaved porchetta, traditional meatballs in marinara and Italian herb-grilled eggplant.

On the French Country Board, you'll find pâté de campagne, duck confit and white bean cassoulet. BLDG 5's Steak and Potato Board comes with marinated grilled flat iron steak, oven-roasted potatoes and herb-roasted carrots.

"So basically, if you get a board for one and I get a board for one, we have potentially 20 different things in front of us," Bergeron said. "It's food that's meant to be shared."

The dinner boards represent BLDG 5's concept of "internationally inspired, chef-driven food," which also can be purchased on the go. The meal-delivery menu is made up of family meals, which are posted at the beginning of the week.

"We have a different family meal for each day, because some families order all three days," Bergeron said. "You can either pick it up or have it delivered."

BLDG 5 also stocks a full bar with popular crafted selections, such as its Garden Basil Martini and its Spicy Baja Margarita. You can also purchase mixes for each from the market.

As cooler weather approaches, Bergeron and executive chef Kevin Anderson have turned their attention to soup.

"We just put another two on the menu to have four for the winter," Bergeron said. "All the soups are available in the market, so if somebody likes what they have, a lot of times they can walk into the market and take it home. The roasted cauliflower soup, the chicken tortilla and the roasted tomato basil are popular. Our tagline is 'Come for lunch, leave with dinner.'"

Though the Bergerons have owned other businesses, including a furniture store in San Diego, California, BLDG 5 is their first restaurant. But that doesn't mean they lack experience.

Brumby Bergeron, a New Iberia native, is a graduate of the now-closed Baton Rouge's Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana. He worked in the restaurant industry in Dallas before moving to Los Angeles for a job in the movie industry.

While working as Julia Roberts' personal assistant on the set of "America's Sweethearts," he met Misti, an East Texas native who was working in wardrobe. They married, moved to San Diego to open their furniture store and had two children, now ages 7 and 11.

The couple returned to Louisiana so their children could grow up with family.