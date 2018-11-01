You know the downtown Red Stick Farmers Market for all of its good things to eat. On Saturday, add anniversary cake to the menu as BREADA marks the market's 22nd year. The Baton Rouge Arts Market also will be joining in the fun as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.
There will be live music from the John Gray Jazz Trio, live performances by Of Moving Colors, puppetry by Clay Achee and cooking demonstrations inside the Main Street Market by chef Katelyn Alaniz and Cocha Restaurant owner Saskia Spanhoff. They will share a recipe and tasting for a locally inspired dish that utilizes fresh ingredients from the farmers market.
The Rev. Tommy Dillon, of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, starts the day with a Harvest Blessing at 8 a.m., and the cake will be cut at 9:30 a.m.
At the arts market, a program of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will be more than 150 professional, talented artists and craftspeople from Baton Rouge and the surrounding region.
Local farmers will have locally grown fall fruits and vegetables including satsumas, sweet corn, mustard greens, collard greens, turnips, pumpkins, squash, sweet potatoes, green beans and tomatoes. A variety of artisan culinary creations will also be available, and shoppers can choose from breads, pies, pickles, jams, cornmeal, honey, dips, pesto and prepared foods.
Hour for the market, which is located at Fifth and Main streets, are 8 a.m. to noon.