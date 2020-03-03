For Matt Saurage, good coffee comes with a good story.

And his story begins with his great-grandfather's founding of Community Coffee only a few blocks away from City Roots Coffee Bar, which Saurage opened in October.

But City Roots isn't just about serving craft coffee. Saurage creates it. He has developed his own espresso and drip coffee blends at City Roots, located inside the Electric Depot at 1509 Government St.

"We want it to feel as sincere as it is," said Saurage. "It's what I want when I walk into an independent coffee shop. What kind of experience would I want to have? I want to be taught things. I want to learn things. I want to take my friends there and talk to them about what I've learned about coffee and tea."

In the family-friendly cafe, you can relax over a cup with friends or pull out your laptop, if you're in working mode.

There will also be, from time to time, events where outside roasters will come in and try creating their own blends in City Roots' state-of-the-art roaster, and they will be telling their own coffee stories.

Saurage said, and it's right there in the name, he wants to get to the roots of the city's roasters' passion for coffee.

A new idea

Saurage, who is also the owner of Community Coffee, developed the idea for City Roots after visiting a cafe with a similar idea while traveling. He called Dominick Blanda, who was working with CC's Coffee House at the time, and talked to him about the concept.

"Dominick's got a gift for flavors, new ideas, handcrafted beverages, everything I wanted to do here," Saurage said. "So, it was an opportunity to do something from the ground up, something new that had not been done before, and in about a year, we put together the City Roots concept."

+10 New location, same bonut: Batch 13 serves up breakfast and lunch in downtown location Kim Barton hadn't even finished eating her club sandwich before making plans for the next day's lunch with her coworkers.

Saurage said he knew the 1,500-square-foot space in the Electric Depot (named because of its previous life as a Gulf States Utilities plant) was the perfect spot for City Roots.

"It's a beautiful location," Saurage added. "Electric Depot is intended to be a neighborhood gathering place, where the city meets, so the concepts here are all new, innovative in food, and, in this case, in drink and space. We like the revitalization of this neighborhood, because this is old Baton Rouge, and the opportunity to have a slower pace, walk-up patrons, families."

It would be just the place to "be able to make mistakes and learn," he said.

A lifetime of learning

It's a little surprising that Saurage, a fourth-generation family member working in Community Coffee's operation, feels he still needs to learn about coffee. His great-grandfather, Norm "Cap" Saurage, started the company in his garage on 19th and Main streets in 1919.

"I've been around the coffee world in a lot of different ways my entire life," Saurage said. "I want to bring in some of the relationships from that origin that I have with coffee growers, as well as some of the techniques I've admired from coffee companies along the West Coast, and bring them here to Baton Rouge."

City Roots is not a part of Community Coffee, Saurage said, adding he and his wife invested in it as an idea lab.

After initially working with a New Orleans roaster, City Roots installed its own coffee bean roaster in December. Saurage said he experimented until he developed what he considers the perfect espresso blend.

Blanda describes it as "smooth and bold with some citrusy notes."

"And it has a clean finish," Saurage added. "You can drink this espresso like you can a cup of coffee; it's not bitter. There's a rush of citrus and flavors across your palate in the beginning, it's chocolaty as it finishes, and then it just stops."

Saurage also developed the drip coffee flavor he calls Capital Blend, a medium-dark roast.

"We wanted one that was not too dark but full body," Saurage said. "We wanted something that was full flavor, kind of a milk chocolate sensation to it. The thing about City Roots is that it's called a craft coffee bar — we want it to be simple and approachable, so we broke it down to as few moving parts as possible."

Those are the only two coffees available at the cafe for now, along with locally crafted teas by Red Stick Spice and muffins, croissants, chocolates, biscuits and bagels, all made locally. The menu is rounded out by milkshakes, ice cream, wine and Louisiana craft beer.

"Although we offer beer and wine on our menu, we are not a bar," Saurage said. "We're family-friendly. As for our beer, we'll be rotating that among Louisiana microbreweries. Right now, we have Huckleberry Beer, out of Alexandria, and Southern Craft, of Baton Rouge."

Looking toward the future

Saurage and Blanda see City Roots as an idea playground, where customers can come in and learn about coffee and appreciate local artwork, and where outside roasters can come and create their own blends.

"We're putting out invitations," Saurage said. "We do a couple of things — we do education and training here, so we intend to have open roasting nights, help teach people about tasting coffee, roasting coffee, making coffee and bringing in those other coffee companies to experiment with the roaster and showcase their coffees and tell their stories."

Saurage is planning to host roasting sessions in the summer with live music and audio-visual entertainment.

"We want to open up and embrace the fact that all these small roasters and companies are the future of coffee," Saurage said. "We're really trying to focus on making the experience in these four walls excellent every day. We have these great ideas, and we're trying to take them one step at a time."