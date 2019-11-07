Cheers!
Ascension Parish has its first microbrewery.
Nanobrewery Gilla Brewing Company opened late last month at 13025 La. 44 in Gonzales.
Running the business are friends Brad Andersen, Alex Shillings and Derek Stewart.
The evolving craft beer menu features IPAs, stouts and guest taps ranging in price from $1 to $14.
Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/Gillabrewingco/.
Wine dinner
Reserve your space for Kalurah St. Grill's Vintners & Wines of Substance Wine Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The $100 cost includes tax and gratuity, and features several wine varietals along with a special menu put together by K Street's culinary team.
The restaurant is located at 2857 Kalurah St. For more info, go to http://kalurahstreetgrill.com/.
More layoffs at Waitr
Waitr has slashed more jobs and will discontinue services in some markets, the company announced Tuesday.
About 20% of the workers affected by the latest layoffs were based in Louisiana, but Waitr will not pull out of any Louisiana markets, a company official said.
"Eliminating jobs is the last thing a business ever wants to have to do," Waitr CEO Adam Price said in an email. "Actions taken this week were done to best position Waitr for the future and enable the company to continue providing a consistent, reliable experience to our customers, and valuable relationships to our restaurant partners."
As many as 200 to 300 employees across the company were laid off Tuesday, according to two affected employees based in Louisiana.
Waitr eliminated all employees in the menu, photography and account management departments and "significantly" reduced the size of its acquisitions team, according to a recording of a Tuesday conference call for laid off employees obtained by The Advocate.
"This news should not overshadow the immense contributions you've had and made over many years of work and service," Tyson Queen, Waitr's VP of sales and account management, said during the call after informing the employees their jobs and departments had been eliminated. "As (CEO) Adam (Price) said earlier, this is not an indication of your performance. It is solely a result of the financial position the business is in and need to make large changes to be successful."
Waitr's Media Relations Director Dean Turcol called Tuesday's actions "unfortunate but necessary" so the company could remain "competitive in the industry" and sustain a "profitable business model."
"We are sincerely grateful for the contributions of the employees affected by this change and are committed to supporting them, including providing separation packages," Turcol wrote in an email.
All laid off employees will receive at least six weeks of severance pay, according to Tuesday's conference call. One additional week of pay will be provided for those who worked for the company for at least two years, and two additional weeks of pay will be provided for those who worked at the company for three or more years, Queen said in the call.
Turcol confirmed that Waitr services will continue in all existing Louisiana markets. He said he couldn't disclose how many markets in which Waitr delivery services will be discontinued.
Waitr was founded in 2013 by Chris Meaux, an Acadia Parish native who still holds about 936,800 shares in addition to 3.8 million shares held by Meaux Enterprises LLC. The startup was backed by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an investor.
Staff writers Megan Wyatt, Kristen Mosbrucker and Judy Bergeron contributed to this report.